^

Sports

Hotshots escape struggling Bossing

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 17, 2024 | 10:12pm
Hotshots escape struggling Bossing
Magnolia's Mark Barroca (14)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots survived a furious rally by Blackwater and held on to an 81-77 victory Wednesday, sending the Bossing to their fifth straight loss in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Mark Barroca led the Hotshots with 19 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals to lead four Magnolia players in double digits.

Magnolia was leading by 17 points, 67-50, in the fourth quarter after a jumper by Barroca.

The Bossing then erupted for a 21-9 run to cut the lead to five, 71-76, with 1:36 left in the game capped by a big corner triple by RK Ilagan.

After a good defensive possession by Blackwater that resulted in a 24 second violation by Magnolia, they had chances to inch closer but attempts by Troy Rosario and Rey Nambatac failed to make the mark.

A pair of free throws by Barroca down the stretch seemingly iced the game, 78-71, with 21.4 seconds to go.

James Kwekuteye tried to tow Blackwater back with a late trey, but freebies by Paul Lee put the game completely out of reach even though Rosario made a last-second 3-pointer.

Ian Sangalang, Calvin Abueva and Lee also had 10 markers apiece.

Kwekuteye and Rosario spearheaded the Bossing with 23 and 20 markers, respectively.

With the game tied at 34 at the half, Magnolia waxed hot in the third quarter and outscored their opponents 22-11 to break the game open, 56-45.

An 11-5 run to start the final quarter gave them their biggest lead of the game before Blackwater mounted the comeback.

Magnolia rose to 4-2 in the season, winning their third straight contest, while the Bossing dropped to 3-5.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

BLACKWATER BOSSING

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quezon City routs Imus for share of MPBL top spot

Quezon City routs Imus for share of MPBL top spot

1 day ago
Quezon City TODA Aksyon cruised past Imus Aguimat, 91-70, on Monday to share the lead in the 6th Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
UCAL volleyball unwraps in Batangas

UCAL volleyball unwraps in Batangas

23 hours ago
The inaugural volleyball competition in the Universities and Colleges Athletic League starts today with six matches –...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers thwart Lady Stags to keep 4-year unbeaten streak going

Lady Blazers thwart Lady Stags to keep 4-year unbeaten streak going

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
The College of St. Benilde Lady Blazers’ magnificent streak lives on.
Sports
fbtw
UP rookie Nolasco thrilled to reinforce resurgent Maroons in UAAP 87

UP rookie Nolasco thrilled to reinforce resurgent Maroons in UAAP 87

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Blue-chip recruit Camille Nolasco expressed her excitement in joining forces with a resurgent UP Fighting Maroons program...
Sports
fbtw
Round Table Philippines hosts inaugural golf tourney at Mimosa

Round Table Philippines hosts inaugural golf tourney at Mimosa

7 hours ago
Round Table Philippines is set to host its inaugural golf tournament, dubbed “A Round of Golf with Tablers", on May...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Green Spikers clip Falcons to seal semis berth

Green Spikers clip Falcons to seal semis berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
The La Salle Green Spikers clinched a Final Four spot in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament after securing...
Sports
fbtw
Chery Tiggo's Mara&ntilde;o glad to see former teammates thrive in new squads

Chery Tiggo's Maraño glad to see former teammates thrive in new squads

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Chery Tiggo captain Aby Maraño had no mixed feelings going up against former teammates Kim Fajardo and Majoy Baron...
Sports
fbtw
'Iron' women gear up for IM 70.3 showdown

'Iron' women gear up for IM 70.3 showdown

8 hours ago
Alongside their male pro counterparts, 13 intrepid women of diverse backgrounds and abilities set their sights on the IRONMAN...
Sports
fbtw
Smart, Capital 1 seal PSA Cup final clash

Smart, Capital 1 seal PSA Cup final clash

9 hours ago
The Smart Sports Scribes and the Capital 1 Solar Boys forged a championship duel after pulling off similar thrilling wins...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with