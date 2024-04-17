^

Sports

Lady Spikers rally past Lady Falcons for share of lead

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 17, 2024 | 5:04pm
Lady Spikers rally past Lady Falcons for share of lead
La Salle's Shevana Laput
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The La Salle Lady Spikers forced a three-way tie on top of the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament standings after storming back against the Adamson Lady Falcons, 17-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-22, Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

La Salle, National University and the University of Santo Tomas are now all holding 10-2 win-loss records. Only the top two teams will have the twice-to-beat advantage.

Shevana Laput once again led the Lady Spikers with a 24-point performance off 22 attacks and two blocks.

With the fourth set going down the wire, 23-21, Adamson rookie Barbie Jamili put in too much juice on her attack as it sailed out, putting La Salle to the match point, 24-21.

The Lady Falcons remained alive with a crucial point by Ayesha Juegos off the combination play, but an Alleiah Malaluan down-the-line attack secured the Lady Spikers’ win.

Thea Gagate chipped in 12 points for La Salle, which lost Baby Jyne Soreno in the first set to an apparent shoulder injury.

Julia Coronel provided great playmaking with 19 excellent sets.

Jen Villegas soared for the Lady Falcons with 16 points in the losing effort. Jamili and Juegos added 11 and 10 markers, respectively.

In the first set, La Salle was leading by two, 17-15.

Adamson then unleashed a backbreaking 10-0 run to grab the first set.

With the wake-up call, the Taft-based spikers regained their championship form and won the second and third sets convincingly.

The Soaring Falcons dropped to 3-9 in the season. They will try to go back to the win column against NU on April 20t at the Philsports Arena.

La Salle, meanwhile, will face the Ateneo Blue Eagles  on Sunday at the Big Dome.

vuukle comment

ADAMSON LADY FALCONS

LA SALLE LADY SPIKERS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Play-in pressure on Kerr

Play-in pressure on Kerr

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
Three dates are reserved for six games involving eight teams in the NBA’s play-in tournament with only four, two from...
Sports
fbtw
Rizal Xentro Mall rolls; Pampanga bounces back

Rizal Xentro Mall rolls; Pampanga bounces back

18 hours ago
Rizal Xentro Mall sustained its strong start with a 71-69 dumping of Muntinlupa last Monday in the MPBL Sixth Season at the...
Sports
fbtw
Quezon City routs Imus for share of MPBL top spot

Quezon City routs Imus for share of MPBL top spot

1 day ago
Quezon City TODA Aksyon cruised past Imus Aguimat, 91-70, on Monday to share the lead in the 6th Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
UCAL volleyball unwraps in Batangas

UCAL volleyball unwraps in Batangas

18 hours ago
The inaugural volleyball competition in the Universities and Colleges Athletic League starts today with six matches –...
Sports
fbtw
Petro puts one foot in semis

Petro puts one foot in semis

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
he Petro Gazz Angels knew they needed to overcome the Cignal HD Spikers, the last of their stronger foes, for them to theoretically...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PGA Tour Player Blog: Winning the Augusta National

PGA Tour Player Blog: Winning the Augusta National

By Scottie Scheffler | 3 hours ago
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler cemented his stature as the game’s current dominant golfer with a second victory at the...
Sports
fbtw
Green Spikers clip Falcons to seal semis berth

Green Spikers clip Falcons to seal semis berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
The La Salle Green Spikers clinched a Final Four spot in the UAAP Season 86 men’s volleyball tournament after securing...
Sports
fbtw
Chery Tiggo's Mara&ntilde;o glad to see former teammates thrive in new squads

Chery Tiggo's Maraño glad to see former teammates thrive in new squads

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Chery Tiggo captain Aby Maraño had no mixed feelings going up against former teammates Kim Fajardo and Majoy Baron...
Sports
fbtw
'Iron' women gear up for IM 70.3 showdown

'Iron' women gear up for IM 70.3 showdown

4 hours ago
Alongside their male pro counterparts, 13 intrepid women of diverse backgrounds and abilities set their sights on the IRONMAN...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with