Lanao del Sur's largest political bloc first to file COCs in BARMM

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 7:08pm
Candidates for various elective positions in Lanao del Sur of the Serbisyong Inklusibo, Alyansang Progresibo Party were the first to file in throng on Oct. 1, 2024, their certificates of candidacy at a designated filing site in Marawi City.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The largest regional political party in the Bangsamoro region hit the news after all of its members in Lanao del Sur aspiring for various elective posts in the province assembled and filed their certificates of candidacy in Marawi City on Tuesday morning, October 1.

The members of the Serbisyong Inklusibo, Alyansang Progresibo (SIAP) Party in Lanao del Sur, led by the reelectionists Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. and Vice Gov. Muhammad Khalid Rakiin Adiong, arrived at the public gymnasium in Marawi City to submit their certificates of candidacy together on Tuesday morning, something never witnessed before by the predominantly Maranao communities in the province.

Politicians in BARMM are known for their practice of filing COCs in either the middle part or the last day of the period of such an activity.

Radio reports in Cotabato City and in provinces of the Bangsamoro region on Wednesday stated that provincial officials of the Commission on Elections in Lanao del Sur set up a COC filing center at a public gymnasium in Marawi City, which virtually turned quiet after Adiong and other members of SIAP Party had left.

The SIAP Party is the pioneer and oldest regional political party in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, which covers the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Lamitan, Cotabato and Marawi.

Two members of the SIAP Party, Congressmen Zia-ur Rahman Alonto Adiong and Yasser Alonto Balindong of the first and second congressional districts in Lanao del Sur, respectively, are also seeking reelection. 

The SIAP Party, which has peace and security initiatives and community-empowerment programs focused on promotion of religious and cultural solidarity among BARMM’s Muslim, Christian and indigenous non-Moro groups, has more than 700,000 documented members in the autonomous region. The party also has socio-economic projects meant to boost regional commerce and trade to generate employment for BARMM's marginalized residents.

Adiong, who is seeking a second term as Lanao del Sur provincial governor, told reporters that all candidates of SIAP are ready to swear over the Qur’an to abide with the Omnibus Election Code and help the police, the military and the Commission on Elections ensure a peaceful electoral exercise in the province in May 2025.

BANGSAMORO

MARAWI CITY
