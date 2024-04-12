^

Juvivar, Malabuyo target Paris Olympic gymnastic berths

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 12, 2024 | 4:39pm
Levi Jung Ruivivar

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino-Americans Levi Jung Juvivar and Emma Malabuyo gun for Paris Olympics berths as they see action in the 2024 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup slated April 17 to 20 in Doha, Qatar.

Juvivar and Malabuyo, accompanied by Paris Games-bound Carlos Yulo and Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion, fly to the Qatari capital today with hopes of making the Olympic cut.

If they do qualify, they will join Yulo and fellow gymnast Aleah Finnegan, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, boxers Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas and weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ando and John Ceniza.

“On Saturday, we are all leaving for the World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Carlos, Emma, Levi and I,” said Carrion.

Carrion said of the two, Malabuyo, whose pet event is floor exercise, has a better chance of qualifying to the Olympics.

“Emma has a good chance,” she said.

Foir Juvivar, she will just do her best to defy the odds.

“Excited about the rest of the season, I’m really hopeful I will qualify in the Olympics. If I don’t qualify, I have another opportunity in the Asian Championships,” she said.

The Asian Championships for women’s artistic gymnastics is set May 24-26 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Carrion said Yulo is using the Doha tilt as part of his Olympic preparation while Finnegan will skip the event as she is currently training in Japan.

Philstar
