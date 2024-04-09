PGA Tour Player Blog: 'Let’s cook'

Australian star Min Woo Lee has become a sensation on and off the course with his swash-buckling brand of golf while entertaining fans on social media with his mantra “Let’s cook”. The 25-year-old is already a three-time winner on the DP World Tour and is competing in his first full season on the PGA Tour. He will tee up in this week’s Masters Tournament, which holds fond memories after playing his way into the record books in his debut in 2022.

I’m excited to get back to Augusta National for the Masters Tournament as it is a very special event. You’re treated so well when you’re on property, and it’s just different from every other golf tournament. It’s traditional and old-school where not many people are allowed in the locker room, and you’re not allowed on your phone on the golf course, which makes the fans more engaged. It has a really professional and prestigious feel about it.

In my debut appearance in 2022, I shot a record-tying 6-under 30 on the front side during the final round. Sharing the front nine record at the Masters is special as I joined some really accomplished players. Hopefully I can play well again after my tied 14th result on my debut.

Following finishes of tied fifth in the US Open, which was my first top-five in a major, and a tied sixth at TPC Sawgrass last year, I realize I really love competing in big tournaments. It seems like I’m able to go into a different gear when I’m at the big tournaments and hopefully I will rise to the challenge every time.

During the first quarter of 2024, I’ve been rather consistent on the PGA Tour by playing in all four rounds in my first six tournament starts, and the highlight was certainly the tied second finish at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches. It was fun being in contention for my first PGA Tour title, although it was admittedly an uphill battle as I was trying to win from behind in the weather-delayed tournament.

In the end, I was quite happy to take the runner-up finish as it got me into my first Signature Event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in the following week where I finished T44. It was quite a treat to play at Bay Hill which is a challenging test, and in a tournament held in honor of Arnold Palmer.

I didn’t quite manage to bring out my A-game at The Players Championship last month where I came in tied 54th and by the time I teed up at the Valspar Championship, which was my fourth tournament in a row, I was literally cooked and missed the cut. I’ll certainly be fresh and ready for the Masters after a two-week break.

As of now, I’ve based myself in Las Vegas and I’m enjoying the Nevada lifestyle. I was so excited to move to Vegas and it was a long time coming and the time was right after I earned my PGA Tour card at the end of last year.

Vegas has been unbelievable so far. I’ve been to The Strip quite regularly for dinners and shows, and each time I head into town, I can’t help but have a massive smile on my face because it’s very cool and different to Australia. It’s an out-of-this-world experience, I guess, because all the flashing lights, casinos and costumes are not something Aussies are used to. It’s also cool to live close enough to The Strip if I want to go, but live about 25 minutes away and be far enough from all the hustle and bustle. Everyone says Vegas is just all about gambling and partying, and it can be, but I’ve done none of that. I just love the food and walking around. Vegas is for everyone in that way.

I’m practicing out of The Summit Club, where the PGA Tour had the CJ Cup in 2021. I’m playing regularly with my good mates, Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama, and it’s unbelievable learning from a two-time major winner like Collin, and also Kurt, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational last year. We would play nine holes regularly and create some good matches to stay competitive. We also have some good sessions on the range, putting green and chipping areas and I’m enjoying being in their company.

You’ve probably seen me in lululemon apparel after they announced me as their first professional golf ambassador at the start of 2024. My manager Brent Hamilton and I already had a relationship with the great people at lululemon, and when my previous clothing deal ended last year, we decided to go with lululemon. It’s a perfect fit for me.

It’s different and not only do I love their golf clothes, I love the clothes they have away from golf, too. It’s a massive global brand and that was one of the reasons I chose lululemon. I wanted to be the face of their golfing business as they got into our sport. It’s an opportunity for both of us to grow as a company and as a person.

You’re probably wondering, what they’ve got in store for me at the Masters. Well, I’m excited to say we have something cooking! We’ve got a couple of outfits which are cool and different to the colors I normally wear, but don’t worry, nothing too crazy!

--

