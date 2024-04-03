NU cites intense preparation in masterclass win vs UE

MANILA, Philippines – Preparation was the key factor for the National University Lady Bulldogs as they pulled off a lopsided victory over the UE Lady Warriors, 25-14, 25-14, 25-12, as UAAP women’s volleyball action returned from the Holy Week break at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Their third straight victory since falling at the hands of defending champions La Salle in the first round, NU exercised dominance over the slumping Lady Warriors and it was more than evident in the stat sheets.

In the three-set victory, NU kept UE scoreless in block points and service aces, with their points only coming from attack points and errors on the side of the Lady Bulldogs.

After the game, NU stars Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon said that it all came down to how they studied their opponents on what transpired in the contest.

“Katulad ng ginagawa namin sa lahat ng teams, yun nga, talagang pinagaaralan namin sila. Sa training pa lang, pinupulido na namin yung galaw namin,” said Belen.

This was echoed by Solomon, who said: “Inaral po kasi namin talaga yung galaw ng UE para na rin sa amin na mapadali yung galaw and hindi kami yung mabibigla, hindi kami magugulat na may ganito silang play.”

Belen also said that NU had been working specifically on their reception and their attacks, which made sense why UE had trouble with their service and their blocking.

One of the things that the Lady Bulldogs struggled with early, Belen and company have made sure to clean up their service receive.

“Kasi sa training po, nagfofocus din kami sa receives namin kasi ‘di ba, nung nagstart yung UAAP, doon po kami parang sobrang down and yung sa attacks namin so talagang sa training pa lang, tina-try na namin gawin yung ano yung dapat namin gawin sa game,” she said.

And make no mistake about it, NU knows there’s still a ways to go in the season, and they’re making sure to patch up every hole in their game until the final stretch of their title bid.

“Nakita namin yung performance namin na parang every game, paunti-unting nag-i-improve and yun nga, happy po ako kasi parang nagppeak kami at the right time. Hindi yung biglaan, unti-unti po talaga,” Belen said.

At 8-2, the Lady Bulldogs are a win away from officially clinching a spot in the Final Four.

They their next test against Ateneo Blue Eagles on Wednesday, April 10, also at the Mall of Asia Arena.