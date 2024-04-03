^

Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Warriors for 3rd straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 3, 2024 | 5:09pm
Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Warriors for 3rd straight win
The NU Lady Bulldogs
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- There is no stopping the National University Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Bulldogs bared their fangs and made quick work of the University of the East Lady Red Warriors and notched their third straight win in the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament, 25-14, 25-14, 25-12, Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

It was a breeze of a win for NU, which dominated on both offensive and defensive ends to secure the victory in just an hour and 15 minutes.

The three sets were more of the same, as the Lady Bulldogs started strong and finished even stronger.

A Myrtle Escanlar off-the-block hit ended the match and the misery of UE.

The Sampaloc-based squad tallied 47 points off of attacks, while they had 10 blocks.

UE had 26 attacks and no blocks.

Alyssa Solomon led the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points, while Bella Belen chipped in 13 markers. Lams Lamina had an ace and 13 excellent sets.

NU contained UE's super scorer Casiey Dongallo to just six points.

"We are very happy because we saw our training during the Holy Week pay off. Instead of going home, reflecting or spending our time with our family, we chose to train and polish our movements," Solomon told reporters in Filipino after the game.

Last season's runners-up rose to a win-loss record of 8-2, while UE dropped to 2-7.

NU LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP

UE LADY WARRIORS

VOLLEYBALL
