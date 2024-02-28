Lady Bulldogs nip Lady Falcons for 2nd straight win

MANILA, Philippines -- The National University Lady Bulldogs swept the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-17, 25-20, 25-20, to notch back-to-back wins in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tourney Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum .

It was an easy win for the Lady Bulldogs, who had three players finishing in double digits.

Alyssa Solomon led NU with 17 points, including 14 coming from attacks, two from blocks and a service ace. Bella Belen added 15 while Vange Alinsug had 12 for the Lady Bulldogs.

An attack error by Belen gave Adamson a fighting chance late in the third set, 19-17.

Back-to-back kills by Alinsug and Solomon pushed the lead to four, 21-17.

After an Alinsug kill, Solomon’s service went straight to the net as the Soaring Falcons cut the lead to three, 22-19.

Pangilinan and Belen then teamed up to finally finish the game, 25-20.

No Adamson player was able to score double digits, with AA Adolfo and Mayang Nuique leading the team with nine points apiece.

NU is now holding a 2-1 win-loss record in the season. Adamson dropped to 1-2.

Next up for the Lady Bulldogs are the UP Fighting Maroons on Saturday, March 2. Adamson, on the other hand, will try to go back to the winning column as they face the UE Lady Red Warriors on Sunday.

Both games will be at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.