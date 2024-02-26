^

Sports

Blackwater quickly flips Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser to TNT

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 26, 2024 | 3:18pm
Blackwater quickly flips Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser to TNT
Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser has immediately found a new home with the TNT Tropang Giga.

Ganuelas-Rosser, who was traded by the NLEX Road Warriors to Blackwater earlier Monday, was quickly moved to TNT by the Bossing.

The 6-foot-6 big man was acquired in exchange for guard Jaydee Tungcab, forward Justin Chua and TNT’s PBA Season 51 first round draft pick.

Ganuelas-Rosser is expected to have a big impact for the Tropang Giga, who will miss center Poy Erram for a few games in the upcoming PBA Philippine Cup.

Earlier in the day, the big man was traded by NLEX to Blackwater — the team that previously drafted him first overall — for Ato Ular, Yousef Taha and Blackwater’s first round draft pick also in PBA Season 51.

Ganuelas-Rosser averaged 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

TNT will play Rain or Shine in the All-Filipino conference opener on Wednesday, February 28, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

vuukle comment

PBA

TNT

TROPANG GIGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas too much for Chinese Taipei, wins by 53

Gilas too much for Chinese Taipei, wins by 53

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas simply could not be stopped.
Sports
fbtw
Returning Brownlee delivers in front of home crowd as Gilas annihilates Chinese Taipei

Returning Brownlee delivers in front of home crowd as Gilas annihilates Chinese Taipei

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
In his first game in the Philippines since he was suspended, Justin Brownlee showed up for Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
Celtics stretch NBA win streak to eight games, T-Wolves win

Celtics stretch NBA win streak to eight games, T-Wolves win

1 day ago
Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 22 as the Boston Celtics stretched their NBA win streak to eight...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas aims to pull off even better performance vs Chinese Taipei

Gilas aims to pull off even better performance vs Chinese Taipei

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Coming off a 30-point demolition of Hong Kong just a few days ago, Gilas Pilipinas is eyeing to play better against Chinese...
Sports
fbtw
CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

CEU gets back at PCU, boosts bid for UCAL semis bonus

2 days ago
Centro Escolar University exacted sweet revenge over Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas, 62-53, and boosted its bid...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UST's Poyos, FEU's Cacao named best of UAAP volleyball week

UST's Poyos, FEU's Cacao named best of UAAP volleyball week

2 hours ago
Super rookies have been on the rise in the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament for the past two years, and it’s...
Sports
fbtw
Barreto leads qualifiers in 11th Asian Age Group swimming tilt

Barreto leads qualifiers in 11th Asian Age Group swimming tilt

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Southeast Asian Games veteran Miguel Barreto spearheaded a slew of Filipino tankers who made the final cut in Monday’s...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX deals Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser to Blackwater

NLEX deals Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser to Blackwater

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors have proposed a trade sending former PBA No. 1 overall pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser to the team that...
Sports
fbtw
Nakajima eyes top finish in PGT Q-School golf tilt

Nakajima eyes top finish in PGT Q-School golf tilt

2 hours ago
A cluster of international contenders is gearing up for a four-day showdown with the local hopefuls, all vying for Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with