Blackwater quickly flips Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser to TNT

MANILA, Philippines – Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser has immediately found a new home with the TNT Tropang Giga.

Ganuelas-Rosser, who was traded by the NLEX Road Warriors to Blackwater earlier Monday, was quickly moved to TNT by the Bossing.

The 6-foot-6 big man was acquired in exchange for guard Jaydee Tungcab, forward Justin Chua and TNT’s PBA Season 51 first round draft pick.

Ganuelas-Rosser is expected to have a big impact for the Tropang Giga, who will miss center Poy Erram for a few games in the upcoming PBA Philippine Cup.

Earlier in the day, the big man was traded by NLEX to Blackwater — the team that previously drafted him first overall — for Ato Ular, Yousef Taha and Blackwater’s first round draft pick also in PBA Season 51.

Ganuelas-Rosser averaged 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in the 2023-24 PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

TNT will play Rain or Shine in the All-Filipino conference opener on Wednesday, February 28, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.