NLEX deals Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser to Blackwater

MANILA, Philippines – The NLEX Road Warriors have proposed a trade sending former PBA No. 1 overall pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser to the team that drafted him, the Blackwater Bossing.

In the proposed trade, NLEX is planning to send the 6-foot-6 big man to Blackwater in exchange for Ato Ular, Yousef Taha and Blackwater’s first round pick in the Season 51 draft.

The trade is still pending league approval.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Brandon for his unwavering dedication and contributions during his three remarkable conferences with NLEX,” NLEX Road Warriors team governor Ronald Dulatre said in a statement.

“His time as a Road Warrior will forever be cherished, and we wish him the best of luck with his next team. Brandon will always hold a special place in the NLEX family,” he added.

In five games in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, the big man averaged 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

Ular averaged 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in seven games for Blackwater. He was named to the All-Rookie Team in Season 47.

This is the latest in a string of off-season moves by the Bossing, who earlier signed James Yap and traded for Rey Nambatac.