PBA, Anta announce 3-year deal

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA has a new official footwear partner in sports apparel company Anta.

PBA and Anta launched their new three-year partnership on Thursday at the New World Makati Hotel.

Spearheading the partnership were PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and Anta Philippines general manager JP Paglinawan.

In a speech, Marcial said that they are “happy and proud” of the partnership.

“We share the same vision and values in sports with ANTA. We think this is advantageous for the league for this partnership and we are honored for this partnership with Anta,” said Marcial.

For his part, Paglinawan underscored the support the sporting apparel could give to athletes.

“Teaming up with the PBA gives us the opportunity to support these athletes perform at their best at the highest level of basketball locally. Partnering with the PBA comes at a perfect time when ANTA is growing at a very rapid pace across the country,” he stated.

“Together, we look forward to further developing the future of both brands and more importantly, Philippine basketball,” Paglinawan added.

Anta also renewed deals with three PBA teams — the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, Magnolia Hotshots and TNT Tropang Giga.

PBA D-League team Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda is also partnered with Anta.

“It’s a good mix of teams that carry the Anta attitude. We have the shared values and the same vision,” Paglinawan said.

“We worked hard to really secure the partnership with the teams.”