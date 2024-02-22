^

High Speed Hitters shake off jitters, sweep Highrisers

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 22, 2024 | 5:39pm
MANILA, Philippines – PLDT needed the opening set to expose Galeries Tower’s weakness before it unleashed its wrath in a 25-22, 25-6, 25-9 victory Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

Filipino-Canadian Savannah Davison and Jules Samonte presided over the carnage by firing 19 and 15 hits, respectively, as the High Speed Hitters joined the Chery Tiggo Crossovers and the Petro Gazz Angels at the helm.

The showed some jitters though at the start when the Highrisers pounced on the High Speed Hitters’ maze of errors.

PLDT’s early stupor didn’t last long though as it played nearly perfect ball the rest of the way in sending Galeries Tower to submission and claiming the win.

“Unforced errors, we tried to keep at a minimum from there forward, it's like keeping control on our side and I think that’s what got us through,” said Davison.

“I think we kind of focused on our basics,” she added.

New acquisitions Kim Fajardo and Majoy Baron had a rough debut while Kianna Dy remained out.

Fajardo had 11 sets and two points while Baron was good for just four hits.

“Marami pa dapat i-polish,” said Fajardo.

Davison stressed the need to plod on amid some rough start and injuries.

“I’m just excited to start with the people that we have, the additions,” she said.

For PLDT coach Rald Ricafort, he was happy that his bench players got the chance to play and delivered.

“First game nasalang agad yung mga bago, naikot naman mga players,” said Ricafort.

He also heaped praises on Samonte.

“Nasimulan last conference yung momentum na gusto namin ibibigay sa kanya, if kaya namin maging mas malalim as a team, gagawin namin,” he said.

