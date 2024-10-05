Comelec Bamban to accept Alice Guo’s candidacy amid legal disputes

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Bamban, Tarlac said it will accept the certificate of candidacy (COC) of former mayor Alice Guo for the 2025 midterm elections, despite her dismissal from office and pending legal issues.



Bamban Comelec Officer Edmund Salvador, in an interview with GMA's "24 Oras" said while they were not informed of Guo’s plans to run, they are not surprised by her decision to seek public office once again.



"Wala kaming idea na magfa-file siya (Alice Guo), pero 'di naman kami nasurprise kasi pwede siyang tumakbo. Kasi wala pang final decision ang court. Hangga’t hindi convicted ang isang tao, pwede siyang tumakbo kahit anong posisyon," Salvador said on Friday, October 4.



(We had no idea Guo would file her candidacy, but we weren't surprised because she can still run. There is no final court decision yet. As long as a person isn’t convicted, they can still run for any position.)



Guo’s lawyer Stephen David confirmed on Thursday that the dismissed mayor will reclaim her seat in next year's midterm elections.



“She will run,” David told TV5, saying that their legal team is preparing the required documents. “Why don’t we let the people decide kung gusto siya ng tao (if they want her)?”



Based on Comelec rules, the dismissed mayor may file her COC through a representative.



Last Friday, the poll body said it will follow the Ombudsman's ruling that bars the former official from holding a government position unless she secures a temporary restraining order (TRO).



Comelec Chair George Garcia explained that although the Comelec is required to accept Guo's COC, whether her name will appear on the ballot is an entirely separate issue.



Garcia explained that Guo's camp must secure a TRO from the Court of Appeals before the ballots are printed; otherwise, the TRO will be rendered useless.



Guo is currently in detention over various charges due to her alleged involvement in the unlawful activities of the Philippine offshore gaming operators in Bamban, Tarlac.



She is facing various cases, including human trafficking, money laundering, graft and corruption, tax evasion, among others. — Jean Mangaluz