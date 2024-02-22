^

Rain or Shine rookie Luis Villegas out for few games

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
February 22, 2024 | 2:16pm
Rain or Shine's Luis Villegas (middle) will miss some games in the upcoming PBA Philippine Cup.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA debut of third overall pick Luis Villegas will have to wait.

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao on Thursday said that Villegas, who was selected third by the Elasto Painters in last year’s PBA draft, will miss a few games in the upcoming PBA Philippine Cup.

The All-Filipino conference will start next week.

“We’re a little disappointed because Luis Villegas will not be playing in the opening games. It might take him a little bit more time to get back,” Guiao told reporters in Filipino.

The coach bared that Villegas was actually on track in the rehabilitation of his ACL injury, as he was already taking part of the team’s non-contact training.

“But one day, he was working out on his own and it buckled. It had an inflammation, so we went back to the doctor and said that his return has to be set back,” the fiery coach said.

“It’s okay, we are not rushing it. I think it’s better to be safe than sorry,” he added.

The 6-foot-7 Filipino-American forward sustained an ACL injury while playing for TNT in the PBA 3 x 3.

Despite this, he was taken third overall by the Elasto Painters.

Villegas was picked back-to-back with another big man, Keith Datu.

“We have enough bigs, I think, right now. We still have Beau [Belga,] Datu, who is playing a lot more comfortably adjusting to the system. We also have Mark Borboran and we also use Mac Belo as a four,” Guiao said.

“So when the All-Filipino comes, it is sufficient.”

Villegas is expected to suit up and make his debut in the middle of the conference.

Rain or Shine will battle the TNT Tropang Giga in its conference opener on March 1.

