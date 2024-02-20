^

Valorant Champions heads to Seoul to kick off year

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 20, 2024 | 10:46am
MANILA, Philippines – The 2024 Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) began over the weekend with the Kickoff Tournament across different international leagues, with the announcement that the culminating tournament in VCT, Valorant Champions, will be taking place in Seoul, South Korea in August.

Seoul hosted the world championship of another Riot Games title, League of Legends, last November.

The VCT Road to Seoul is composed of three International League tournaments (starting with Kickoff) and two Masters events (one in Madrid this March and another in Shanghai this May), with everything culminating in Seoul this coming August.

Last year’s Last Chance Qualifier will no longer be needed as teams will earn championship points in this year’s VCT events that can give them their last chance to reach the world stage.

The country’s sole representative, Team Secret, which boasts an all-Filipino lineup, had a bumpy start in their 2024 campaign, losing 0-2 to Talon Esports in Group B. The loss dropped them to the elimination match of their group, a last chance to reach the Kickoff Playoff stage, against Detonation FocusMe; while VCT Pacific champions, Paper Rex, was the first team to book their playoff spots after surviving Gen.G Esports, 2-1.

Team Secret will hope to escape elimination against Detonation FocusMe at 4 p.m. Tuesday (Manila time).

Philstar
