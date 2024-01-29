^

Sports

Pilipinas Super League: Novaliches, SGA-St. Benilde pull off stunners

Philstar.com
January 29, 2024 | 10:37am
MANILA, Philippines – Defense became the weapon of choice of both Novaliches and SGA-St. Benilde, which brought down their respective rivals in similar fashion in the PSL President’s Cup over the weekend at the Filoil-EcoOil Centre in San Juan.  

Novaliches brought down a veteran-laden Caloocan squad and scored a 69-66 upset win, while the young Blazers of Strong Group Athletics tightened up their defensive screws in the fourth period to turn the tables on Kyusi Pablo Escobets, 86-78.

Also winning was RCP Shawarma Shack, which escaped with a 77-76 win courtesy of Paolo Hubalde’s drive to the basket in the last 17 seconds. 

The Warriors turned to their dynamic duo of Deo Timajo and Jason Strait as their nothing-to-lose mentality and relentless effort on both ends of the court proved to be enough in shocking the Supremos, one of the top teams in the ongoing tournament.

Timajo was virtually unstoppable as he pumped in 26 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Strait, the versatile lefty player, contributed 18 points and seven rebounds, but his capabilities of switching on multiple positions allowed Novaliches to pose problem against the veterans of Caloocan, who were a step slower in chasing him every time he attacks the basket.

Novaliches was at its best in the fourth period when it completely outplayed Caloocan, which squandered a 13-point lead established early in the fourth, 60-47. 

But the Warriors tightened up their defense in the next seven minutes, holding the Supremos to just two field goals, while unloading 12 points to turn the game into an exciting wind up.

SGA-St. Benilde held Kyusi to only 10 points in the fourth period.

The Blazers started their comeback by clamping down on Pablo Escobets, holding them without a basket in the first three minutes of the final quarter while unloading eight straight points to turn a 61-68 deficit to a 69-68 lead.

From there on, the Blazers were able to get their rhythm even as they held Pablo Escobets to just a lone field goal in nearly six minutes.

By that time, the Blazers were about to pull away as a Joshua Cajucom jumper put SGA-St. Benilde ahead, 79-71, with 3:05 left and Kyusi was slow to respond.

It was the Blazers’ third win in five games while Pablo Escobets absorbed their fifth loss in 10 games.

BASKETBALL

PILIPINAS SUPER LEAGUE
