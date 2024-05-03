^

Hotshots repel Dyip to book quarters slot

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 3, 2024 | 7:27pm
Hotshots repel Dyip to book quarters slot
Magnolia's Rafi Reavis (4) came up big for the Hotshots in the crucial match.
MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots punched their ticket to the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals after pulling away late against the Terrafirma Dyip, 108-100, in a crucial matchup Friday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Ian Sangalang and Mark Barroca came up big for the Hotshots, who arrested a two-game losing streak, scoring 23 and 21 markers, respectively.

Rafi Reavis also turned back the clock with a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds in a surprise start.

With the Dyip trailing by just one, 98-99, with 2:34 remaining in the game following a 3-pointer by Stephen Holt, Sangalang had a big layup to push Magnolia’s lead to three, 101-98.

Holt tried to tie the game up with a deep trey, but missed.

On the other end, Barroca danced with Juami Tiongson then pulled up from deep to grab a six point lead, 104-98, with a minute and 20 seconds remaining.

Tiongson was fouled in the next possession, but he muffed both free throws. Barroca, then, plunged in a dagger floater for an eight point advantage, 106-98, with less than a minute to go.

Free throws by Lee iced the game.

Stephen Holt carried the Dyip with a career-high 32 points off of 10-of-18 shooting. Tiongson had 14, while Isaac Go and Javi Gomez de Liano chipped in 13 apiece.

Terrafirma ended their conference with a 5-6 win-loss record, as they await the remaining games of other teams for their playoff fate. 

Magnolia climbed to 6-4 and is assured of a top six finish, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

The Hotshots will be facing the TNT Tropang Giga on Sunday, May 5, for their final elimination game.

