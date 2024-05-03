Ateneo, La Salle rekindle rivalry in PinoyLiga cagefest

Games Saturday (Enderun Colleges)

10 a.m. -- Mapua vs Enderun

12 p.m. -- Fatima vs SSC-R

2 p.m. -- La Salle vs Ateneo

4 p.m. - Letran vs San Beda

MANILA, Philippines -- Another chapter in their storied rivalry in college basketball history unfolds in the PinoyLiga Collegiate Cup, as La Salle puts its unbeaten record in Bracket A on the line against Ateneo in the Rivalry Day on Saturday at the Enderun College Gym.

The Green Archers shoot for their third straight victory in the 2 p.m. contest with the Blue Eagles, who have yet to score a win in three games.

UAAP titleholder La Salle emerged victorious against erstwhile unbeaten Mapua, 74-72, last Sunday.

Reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao led the way for the Green Archers with 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists, as they ended the Cardinals' three-game winning streak in Bracket A.

A rebuilding Letran side, now under interim coach Allen Ricardo, debut against NCAA kings San Beda in the other half of the Rivalry Day doubleheader at 4 p.m.

The Red Lions currently sit in second place in Bracket B at 2-1.

The games will be live streamed via Smart Sports, the PinoyLiga YouTube channel and Facebook page. Tickets are priced at P200.

Behind Aljay Alloso's 18 points, San Beda pulled off a 74-68 win over Our Lady of Fatima University a week ago.

University of the Philippines, logging last weekend wins over UAAP rivals University of the East (106-74) and Adamson (70-68) remains undefeated in six Bracket A games.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Ouamba’s double-double outing of 21 points and 11 rebounds was the catalyst of Enderun's narrow 73-72 win over Manila Central University in front of its home fans Thursday.

The Titans moved in a tie with National University at 2-1 in fourth place in Bracket A.

Ace Tiamzon recorded 11 points and nine rebounds as OLFU rebounded from its previous loss to San Beda by stunning Adamson, 82-75.

The Phoenix improved their record to 2-2 in third spot in Bracket B, while sending the Falcons to their fourth straight loss.

In other Saturday games, Mapua seeks to rediscover its winning ways against Enderun at 10 a.m., followed by the OLFU-San Sebastian tussle at 12 p.m.