Belen, Lady Bulldogs set aside twice-to-beat bonus vs Lady Tamaraws

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 3, 2024 | 1:55pm
NU's Bella Belen
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite holding a twice-to-beat edge against the Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws, Bella Belen and the top-seeded National University Lady Bulldogs are keen on not using the advantage any further.

FEU and NU will battle it out in the semifinals of the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament on Saturday, 4 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

And with the Lady Bulldogs on the cusp of another return to the finals, Belen said that while they have the twice-to-beat advantage, they will work hard to try and not use it anymore.

“When we hear twice-to-beat, it gives us a bit of confidence but as coach [Norman Miguel] said, we should not reach the point where we need to use the twice-to-beat advantage,” Belen told reporters in Filipino.

“So in our first semis game, we have to go all out even if we are twice-to-beat. And, it should not come to that point,” she added.

NU will try to go back to the finals for the third straight season.

They won the championship in Season 84 and came up second last year.

“It is good to hear for the players that we have a twice-to-beat advantage, because there’s like a support for us. But, we do not want to use that.”

Ahead of their clash, Belen said that although they were able to sweep the second round, they have a lot to improve on in the semifinals.

“We have a lot to improve on especially since we are entering the semis. All teams have improved, and the four teams are peaking,” she stressed.

She also emphasized the need for the team to remain healthy.

“So, like what coach said… we need to be healthy because there are times that our injuries come back. There are times that we get hurt. So, we have to be disciplined.”

Over on the men’s side, the NU Bulldogs will face the La Salle Green Spikers also on Saturday in the playoff for the No. 2 spot in a virtual best-of-three semifinals.

