Carlos scrambles from Korea tryouts to help Creamline notch crucial PVL semis win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 3, 2024 | 12:55pm
Creamline star Tots Carlos.
MANILA, Philippines – Tots Carlos was back like she never left for the Creamline Cool Smashers after trying her hand at the Korean Volleyball (KOVO) Asian Quota Draft earlier this week, scoring 21 points in her team’s four-set victory over the Petro Gazz Angels at the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference semifinals on Thursday.

Carlos had barely gotten back from Jeju Island where she was among the smallest aspirants, but she quickly shifted gears to help her team who were in dire need of a win to keep their title retention bid alive. 

The former UP standout arrived early Thursday morning but still suited up for her team. After the match, she shared about her experience away from the Cool Smashers.

“It was a fun experience lalo na’t nakita ko kung paano ‘yung program nila sa volleyball sa ibang bansa. Nakita ko rin ‘yung mga iba-ibang players na kasama ko and may mga natutunan din naman ako,” she said. 

“Parang core memory ko lang talaga is really how organized the Koreans in their volleyball league are and how they really take care of their foreign players.”

Carlos, along with fellow Filipino hopefuls Mylene Paat and MJ Phillips, was left undrafted by the Korean V. League. Despite this, the three-time MVP was grateful for the new opportunity. 

“Okay naman din. I just played my volleyball and wala rin naman akong ibang ineexpect. Tall players, they’re very tall. Ako, honestly, satisfied ako sa naging performance ko so masaya ako na na-experience ko ‘yung ganung opportunity,” she said. 

“Talagang nagpapasalamat ako sa mga boss namin at saka kina Coach (Sherwin Menses), sa teammates ko na talagang pinayagan ako.”

Carlos also expressed her openness for other overseas opportunities should they come.

“Yeah, if meron namang chances. Sabi ko nga at the start of this year, if ever meron man akong opportunity sa kahit ano (na overseas league), i-ga-grab ko talaga,” she said.

But first things first for Carlos as she and the Cool Smashers push for a return trip to the finals with one game left in their semis round robin.

They return to action on Sunday, May 5, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

