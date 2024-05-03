Filipino SEAG veteran thrives as coach of Malaysian table tennis team

MANILA, Philippines -- Excellence continues to be the name of the game for Julius Esposo.

Esposo, a Southeast Asian Games veteran and former national coach, is now coaching the Penang Table Tennis youth team.

His squad participated in the World Youth Contender Championship in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

One of his wards, Lim Xi Qiam, finished 16th in the Under-17 and Under-19 girls classes.

Esposo said that despite being just 15 years old, she is playing well.

“Hopefully, she will be part of the national team of Malaysia for next year’s SEA Games,” the coach said in Filipino.

Esposo is now coaching the Malaysian team despite impairment.

The mentor tipped his hat to the Table Tennis Association for National Development (TATAND) for the opportunity and for helping him get back on track, through its grassroots development program.

“TATAND helps me improve my skills and knowledge in coaching and organizing tournaments at the grassroots level. I doffed my hut to TATAND, particularly to Boss Charlie (Lim) and Sir Philip (Uy),” he said.

Esposo is also currently organizing two local tournaments that will happen later this year – the 2nd Toto Paul Fishbroker Cup International Table Tennis Invitational and the World School Games qualifying tournament. Both tourneys will be held at the Ayala Malls in Fairview, Quezon City.