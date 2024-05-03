^

Scorpions sting Lions to forge PBA D-League finals duel vs Archers

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 3, 2024 | 4:37pm
Scorpions sting Lions to forge PBA D-League finals duel vs Archers
CEU's Abdul-Wahab Olusesi
Game on Monday
(Filoil EcoOil Centre, San Juan)
7:30 p.m. – EcoOil-La Salle vs CEU

MANILA, Philippines – Centro Escolar University denied Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda a rematch with EcoOil-La Salle, running away with a big 78-56 win in the win-or-go-home Game 3 to become the surprise finalist instead in the 2024 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup late Thursday night at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Team captain Franz Ray Diaz anchored the statement victory with 21 points, including 13 in their first-half breakaway, as the Scorpions earned a 2-1 series win to advance for only the third time in D-League history.

CEU last made it to the D-League finals in the 2019 Aspirants’ Cup after a breakthrough stint in the 2017 Foundation Cup.

And the Scorpions ended that drought in style, spoiling the finals party between the UAAP and NCAA champions in the process.

“Every time you beat a team like San Beda, ‘yung feeling na syempre they’re one of the top collegiate programs in the country and CEU is just outside of the UAAP and the NCAA,” said coach Jeff Perlas, looking forward to Game 1 of their titular showdown with La Salle on Monday.

“It’s really a big morale-booster not just for the players but also for the entire CEU community.”

Proving that they’re the back-to-back UCAL champions in their own right, CEU raced to a 43-22 lead at the half and never looked behind to score a massive upset of the fancied Red Lions.

Abdul-Wahab Olusesi collared a monstrous double-double of 15 points and 28 rebounds laced by three blocks as Daniel Marcelo and Jerome Santos chipped in 14 and 10 points, respectively, to complement Diaz.

Jomel Puno (23) and Bryan Sajonia (12) were the only players to score double digits in the Red Lions’ tough blowout loss after forcing a rubber match with an 84-76 win in Game 2. CEU won Game 1, 75-71.

The scores:
CEU 78 – Diaz 21, Olusesi 15, Marcelo 14, Santos 10, Puray 8, Darbin 8, Bernabe 2, Guevarra 0, Mendoza 0, Gamboa 0.

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda 56 – Puno 23, Sajonia 12, Payosing 5, Andrada 5, Gonzales 4, Songcuya 3, Calimag Jr 2, Royo 2, Calimag RC 0, Tagle 0, Celzo 0.

Quarterscores: 19-11, 43-22, 56-42, 78-56.

