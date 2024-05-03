^

Sports

PUMA is official outfitter of Philippine men's booters

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 3, 2024 | 3:22pm
The PMNFT during their game against Iraq in March
PUMA

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT) will have a new official outfitter in global sports company PUMA.

In a statement, PUMA said the partnership will run for four years, expressing excitement in its collaboration with the national team.

"With our history of supplying uniforms for world-class football clubs and national teams, we are excited to add the Philippines to our roster,” PUMA Philippines country manager Paolo Misa said.

“The talent within the PMNFT is undeniable, and we look forward to supporting them for the next few years,” he added.

The company said that they are aiming to support Filipino footballers across all levels of competition, including the national youth teams.

For his part, Philippine Football Federation director of national teams and PMNFT manager Freddy Gonzales said that having such a partner will be “vital” for the squad.

"We want to not only be the best in our region, we also want to be a force in Asia, and eventually a player on the world stage. It's vital that we have partners that share our long-term vision and our deep passion for football," Gonzales said.

“PUMA is a premier global brand that not only reflects our lofty ambitions, but personifies the culture we are building across our national teams. To reach our goals, we must embody a tradition of continuous improvement in everything that we do,” he added.

This year, the squad is aiming to win the 2024 ASEAN championship that will be held late this year.

"Representing the country at any level is the highest honor for a player, and the experience of doing so must carry the corresponding prestige. With PUMA, we're grateful to have a World Class partner that shares our vision and our boldness to dream big," PFF president John Gutierrez said.

"To build long-standing structures for football to grow and thrive, we need committed partners who believe in the great potential of the sport in the country. This partnership with PUMA is a key component to the PFF's plans to comprehensively develop the game in the Philippines."

Recommended
