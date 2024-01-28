Magnolia's Lee wary of dangerous Fuel Masters

With their backs against the wall, Jason Perkins (3) and the Phoenix Fuel Masters will try and force a Game 4 against the Magnolia Hotshots.

MANILA, Philippines -- With their backs against the wall, the Phoenix Fuel Masters will be more dangerous in Game 3 of their PBA Commissioner’s Cup semis series against Magnolia, Hotshots guard Paul Lee said.

Lee, whose 3-point shot from way beyond basically saved the Hotshots from crumbling late in the fourth quarter on Friday, said that the Fuel Masters will surely give their all in Sunday's Game 3.

The guard said that the Hotshots still have a lot of things to improve on as they try to close out the series in Game 3.

“Actually, we have a lot of things to talk about going into Game 3. That is the most difficult game in all series, the close-out game,” Lee told reporters after their 82-78 Game 2 win.

“It will be difficult to face a team that has their back against the wall. Of course, they will do everything they can. And their energy will be there, and they will give everything they can. So, we have to be ready,” he added.

“We really have to prepare well.”

Down 0-2, Phoenix will continue to bank on the steady presence of import Johnathan Williams III, as well as locals Jason Perkins, Ken Tuffin and Tyler Tio.

Williams led Phoenix with 27 points, 16 rebounds and five assists on Friday’s game. Perkins, who had 17 points and 13 boards, and Tuffin, who had 10 markers and four boards, were the only Fuel Masters who finished in double figures in Game 2.

This hard-nosed Magnolia defense has been evident this series, as in both Games 1 and 2, the Hotshots limited Phoenix to under 80 points.

Lee underscored that they already experienced that situation before, and they will try and finish the job in Game 3.

“Hopefully, we can get [the win] on Sunday. That is the most difficult game, and we have to be ready,” Lee said.

“I think a different Phoenix team will be playing on Sunday. They will do everything."

Magnolia will try to get to the PBA finals for the first time in three years.