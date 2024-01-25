Araneta, Magramo clash in IBF world title eliminator

CEBU CITY – For the third time, Omega Gym's top fighter Christian "The Bomb" Araneta hopes to hurdle one major obstacle in his journey to a world title crack as he takes on countryman Arvin "Hurricane" Magramo in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior flyweight eliminator Friday at the Nustar Resort and Casino Convention Center here.

The winner of the scheduled 12-round rumble top-billing the hotly-anticipated "Kumbati 16" boxing card of Omega Sports Promotions International — headed by Pio Paulo Castillo in partnership with Japan's Treasure Boxing Promotions — will become the mandatory challenger to reigning IBF light flyweight champion Adrian “Gatito” Curiel of Mexico.

Araneta (23-2, with 18 knockouts) has already figured in two world title eliminators before but lost both — by fourth round knockout to Mexican Daniel Valladares in 2019 and then by unanimous decision to South African Sivenathi Nontshinga in 2021.



The 28-year-old pride of Borbon town in northern Cebu hopes that third time’s the charm, vowing to make the most of the golden opportunity this time.

"This is my moment. I won't let this opportunity slip away from my hands. I'll make sure to come out victorious this time because it's really been my dream to fight for a world title," said Araneta during the final press conference at Nustar's Axis Bar Thursday.

"I can't promise a knockout, it will just come," he added.

Boxing fans can expect an explosive match-up as Magramo (17-1-1, 11 KOs), who fights out of Elorde Stable, is equally confident.

"Siyempre 100% ako sa sarili ko na mananalo ako. Hindi kami pumunta dito para lang magpatalo. Hindi natin masasabi na knockout pero alam ko na mananalo ako sa laban," said Magramo.

"Kaya kung lumaban ng mabilisan at damihan ang suntok. Siguro yun ang advantage ko sa kanya. Tingnan lang natin sa laban. Segurado bibigyan ko sila ng magandang laban para mapatunayan ko sa kanila na hindi ako kaya nilang i-knockout at kaya kong manalo sa huli," Magramo added. "Let's see if the 'Bomb' can stop the 'Hurricane'."

In the supporting main event, Froilan "The Sniper" Saludar (34-7-1, 24 KOs), from Polomolok, South Cotabato, will defend his Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation bantamweight belt against Japanese Keita Kurihara (17-8-1, 15 KOs).

Three compatriots of Kurihara in Kotaro Sekine (7-0, 6 KOs), Kenshin Hosokawa (6-1, 5 KOs), and the debuting Kyota Watanabe will also strut their wares in the undercard.

Sekine will collide with Al Toyogon (14-8-2, 9 KOs) of Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; Hosokawa will battle with Ronnie Baldonado (17-1, 9 KOs) of Carmen, North Cotabato; while Watanabe will make his pro debut against Louriz Biasong of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon.

Also set to see action are Omega’s Benny Cañete (9-1, 6 KOs), Sanman's Jeo Santisima (22-7, 19 KOs) and Jayson Mama (19-1, 10 KOs), and Ramil Roda Jr.

Cañete, from Candaping, Siquijor, will lock horns with Thai Phissanu Chimsunthom (50-13, 17 KOs); Santisima of Aroroy, Masbate, will clash with Pablito Canada (8-24, 6 KOs) of Padagian City; Mama of South Cotabato, will duke it out with Dennis Gaviola (3-3, 2 KOs) of Lanao del Sur; while Roda (2-1) of Bukidnon will go up against Anthony Galigao (1-20, 5 KOs) of Bohol.