PBA Player of the Week Jason Perkins takes over for Phoenix

Jason Perkins stepped up his game a notch higher come the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs and guided the Fuel Masters to their first semifinal stint in four years.

MANILA, Philippines – Jason Perkins has already assumed the mantle of leadership at Phoenix, and the veteran forward is proving he’s up to the task.

The former Rookie of the Year out of La Salle stepped up his game a notch higher come the PBA Commissioner’s Cup playoffs and guided the Fuel Masters to their first semifinal stint in four years by surviving a hard-fighting Meralco Bolts side, 88-84, in their do-or-die encounter at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The 31-year-old Perkins submitted double-double numbers of 19 points and 13 rebounds as the fourth seeded Fuel Masters arranged a best-of-five series against no. 1 seed Magnolia Hotshots.

Perkins’ heroics came days after he finished with 20 points and four rebounds before leg cramps got the better of him in a 116-107 triple overtime heartbreaker for Phoenix that paved the way for their sudden-death game against the Bolts.

His solid numbers and consistent showing in the Fuel Masters’ two quarterfinal outings earned him the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week honor for the period January 17-21.

The 6-foot-4 Filipino-American averaged 19.5 points on 54 percent shooting from the field, while adding 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists to emerge the unanimous choice for the weekly award given out by the men and women who cover the PBA beat.

Perkins became the second player this conference to be conferred twice with the special citation along with Arvin Tolentino of Northport.

Phoenix coach Jamike Jarin referred to Perkins as Phoenix’s “franchise player.”

“We all know Jason is a really hardworking and very talented player. But the things that you don’t see about him, he’s an inspiration not only to our team, but to the general public, especially to the young ones,” said the Fuel Masters’ mentor.

This will be the team’s first semis stint in an import-flavored conference and the first since the 2020 Philippine Cup bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

Perkins along with veterans RJ Jazul and RR Garcia are the remaining players from that batch of Fuel Masters who took TNT Tropang Giga all the way to a deciding Game 5 before losing out, 91-81.

Jarin just joined the franchise back then as deputy to coach Topex Robinson.