^

Nation

Duterte grandson files COC for city councilor

Edith Regalado, Diana Lhyd Suelto - The Philippine Star
October 3, 2024 | 12:00am
Duterte grandson files COC for city councilor
Congressman Paolo Duterte’s son, Rodrigo "Rigo" Duterte II, files his certificate of candidacy for Davao City's first district councilor on October 2, 2024
Diana Lhyd Suelto

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — A grandson and namesake of former president Rodrigo Duterte is the latest member of the family to join politics, filing a certificate of candidacy (COC) for councilor in the first district of Davao City yesterday.

Rodrigo “Rigo“ Duterte II was accompanied by his father, Rep. Paolo Duterte, and his brother Omar, the barangay captain of Buhangin, in filing the COC.

Other members of the Duterte family have yet to file their COCs.

The younger Duterte is running under the family’s political party, Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod or unity of the people of the city.

Paolo Duterte has not filed his COC yet. He said he has yet to decide if he would seek another term in the 2025 midterm elections.

The congressman said his wife and children want him to return to private life.

Duterte said the attacks being launched against his family are making him hesitate in seeking reelection.

He said he would discuss the matter with his father and sister, Vice President Sara Duterte.

Earlier, Sara said his brothers – Paolo and Davao Mayor Sebastian Duterte – would run for senator.

Meanwhile, the largest regional political party in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) surprised residents after its members in Lanao del Sur, who are aspiring for elective positions, filed certificates of candidacy in Marawi on Tuesday.

Members of the Serbisyong Inklusibo, Alyansang Progresibo or SIAP party, led by reelectionists Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. and Vice Gov. Muhammad Khalid Rakiin Adiong, arrived at a gym in Marawi where the Commission on Elections has set up a COC filing center.

Politicians in BARMM are known for filing COCs either in the middle part or on the last day of the filing period.

As this developed, more aspirants for elective positions in various provinces filed COCs on the second day of the filing period yesterday.

Among those who filed their COCs yesterday was Rep. Richard Gomez, who is seeking reelection in the fourth district of Leyte.

In Calabarzon, up to 612 candidates filed COCs on the first day of the filing on Tuesday.

Cavite Rep. Lani Mercado and her son Jolo were among those who filed their COCs early. — John Unson, Ed Amoroso

vuukle comment

DAVAO CITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Early COC filers: Belmonte in Quezon City, Nancy in Makati

Early COC filers: Belmonte in Quezon City, Nancy in Makati

By Christine Boton | 1 day ago
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte will run for a third consecutive term in the May 2025 midterm elections.
Nation
fbtw
Ex-cop found dead in Batangas

Ex-cop found dead in Batangas

By Ed Amoroso | 1 day ago
A retired policeman was found dead in Tanauan City, Batangas on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw
Alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa files candidacy in Leyte

Alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa files candidacy in Leyte

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
Espinosa was accompanied by other aspirants running under his slate called “Bando Espinosa-Pundok Kausaban.”
Nation
fbtw
NBI Special Task Force grounded

NBI Special Task Force grounded

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 3 days ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has grounded its Special Task Force after an NBI agent allegedly engaged in inappropriate...
Nation
fbtw
COC filing satellite site opened in Maguindanao

COC filing satellite site opened in Maguindanao

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections has opened a satellite site for the filing of certificates of candidacy in Maguindanao del N...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UP names 25 Oblation Scholars

UP names 25 Oblation Scholars

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The University of the Philippines has announced the top 25 passers in the 2024 UP College Admissions Test, entitling them...
Nation
fbtw
NCRPO secures Metro for 2025 polls

NCRPO secures Metro for 2025 polls

By Christine Boton | 1 hour ago
With candidates filing their certificates of candidacy, the National Capital Region Police Office on Tuesday assured the public...
Nation
fbtw

Cop in viral road rage video sacked

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The incident was recorded on video, which went viral on social media.
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City launches bid for UNESCO &lsquo;Creative City of Film&rsquo;

Quezon City launches bid for UNESCO ‘Creative City of Film’

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
The Quezon City government yesterday announced its bid to be a Creative City of Film of the United Nations Educational, Scientific...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with