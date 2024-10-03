Duterte grandson files COC for city councilor

Congressman Paolo Duterte’s son, Rodrigo "Rigo" Duterte II, files his certificate of candidacy for Davao City's first district councilor on October 2, 2024

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — A grandson and namesake of former president Rodrigo Duterte is the latest member of the family to join politics, filing a certificate of candidacy (COC) for councilor in the first district of Davao City yesterday.

Rodrigo “Rigo“ Duterte II was accompanied by his father, Rep. Paolo Duterte, and his brother Omar, the barangay captain of Buhangin, in filing the COC.

Other members of the Duterte family have yet to file their COCs.

The younger Duterte is running under the family’s political party, Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod or unity of the people of the city.

Paolo Duterte has not filed his COC yet. He said he has yet to decide if he would seek another term in the 2025 midterm elections.

The congressman said his wife and children want him to return to private life.

Duterte said the attacks being launched against his family are making him hesitate in seeking reelection.

He said he would discuss the matter with his father and sister, Vice President Sara Duterte.

Earlier, Sara said his brothers – Paolo and Davao Mayor Sebastian Duterte – would run for senator.

Meanwhile, the largest regional political party in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) surprised residents after its members in Lanao del Sur, who are aspiring for elective positions, filed certificates of candidacy in Marawi on Tuesday.

Members of the Serbisyong Inklusibo, Alyansang Progresibo or SIAP party, led by reelectionists Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. and Vice Gov. Muhammad Khalid Rakiin Adiong, arrived at a gym in Marawi where the Commission on Elections has set up a COC filing center.

Politicians in BARMM are known for filing COCs either in the middle part or on the last day of the filing period.

As this developed, more aspirants for elective positions in various provinces filed COCs on the second day of the filing period yesterday.

Among those who filed their COCs yesterday was Rep. Richard Gomez, who is seeking reelection in the fourth district of Leyte.

In Calabarzon, up to 612 candidates filed COCs on the first day of the filing on Tuesday.

Cavite Rep. Lani Mercado and her son Jolo were among those who filed their COCs early. — John Unson, Ed Amoroso