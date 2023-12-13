^

Sports

Massive Creamline-Choco Mucho PVL finals poised to draw record crowd

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 4:41pm
Massive Creamline-Choco Mucho PVL finals poised to draw record crowd
Alyssa Valdez and the rest of Creamline will face off in a dream PVL All-Filipino Conference championship duel.
Facebook / PVL

Games Thursday
(Mall of Asia Arena)
4 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Cignal
6 p.m. – Creamline vs Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines – Expect Premier Volleyball League attendance records to fall as Creamline and Choco Mucho — the two undisputedly most popular clubs in the land — face off in a dream PVL All-Filipino Conference championship duel Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Cool Smashers were first to make it through the best-of-three finale after sweeping the Chery Tiggo Crossovers while the Flying Titans needed to go through the full, three-game route to repulse the Cignal HD Spikers to complete the cast.

It was the finals that most of Philippine volleyball fandom prayed and craved for as the sibling rivals never really got to meet in this big of a stage.

But they did clash several times before.

When they do, the crowds just go in full, devastating force.

In fact, it set league crowd records of 14,432 and 19,157 in two of their marquee showdowns last year also at the MOA venue.

And there were whisperings that tickets are selling like hotcakes.

The series though isn’t just about popularity as the two squads showed that it deserved to be in the finals due to their sheer talent and incredible grit.

But none was as fearsome and marauding as the Cool Smashers, who swept their way straight to the finals with a perfect record of 13 victories, including 11 in the elimination round.

The proud franchise has the troika of Jemma Galanza, Tots Carlos and team captain Alyssa Valdez to thank for.

Chemistry, too.

“Alam naman natin ang biggest strength namin ay yung familiarity namin sa isa’t isa at matagal na din kami magkakasama,” said Creamlime coach Sherwin Meneses.

Another major piece in Creamline’s meteoric ascent was setter Kyle Negrito, who had admirably and impeccably filled in the massive void left by Jia de Guzman, who is now in Japan.

Negrito was so astonishingly impressive that it felt like the unflappable former starting setter never left.

Creamline, which has made the finals a league record 10 times, will be on the cusp of claiming its seventh crown — another PVL best — that would further entrenched it as the league’s greatest team of all time.

Standing in the way to Creamline’s continuous ascension to more greatness is Choco Mucho, which has beaten everybody except the mightiest ones — the Cool Smashers.

“Hindi lang top four ang goal namin, step by step, championship and hopefully we reach our goal,” said Choco Mucho setter Deanna Wong, who has improved by leaps and bounds and emerged as the catalyst to the Flying Titans’ historic finals appearance.

Sisi Rondina, a strong MVP contender, should also continue to fuel Choco Mucho’s powerful attacking game along with a vast armory of lethal spikers — Kat Tolentino, Isa Molde, Cherry Nunag, Maddie Madayag and Isa Molde.

Preceding the finals is the battle for third between Cignal and Chery Tiggo, another best-of-three affair, at 4 p.m.

And then it will be Sister Act Part 1 at 6 p.m.

vuukle comment

CHOCO MUCHO

CREAMLINE COOL SMASHERS

PREMIER VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Asi activated for jersey rites

Asi activated for jersey rites

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
NLEX gets an extra motivation in its skid-stopping bid tonight as Asi Taulava is poised to set a new PBA record and newly-acquired...
Sports
fbtw
Flying Titans soar to PVL finale

Flying Titans soar to PVL finale

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
The dream Creamline and Choco Mucho Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference finale is on.
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho ousts Cignal, seals PVL finals showdown vs Creamline

Choco Mucho ousts Cignal, seals PVL finals showdown vs Creamline

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The dream Creamline and Choco Mucho Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference finale is on.
Sports
fbtw

Meralco ready for Ryukyu

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
The PBA is scoreless in six games so far in EASL’s inaugural home-and-away season with five of the losses on the road.
Sports
fbtw
Reality show determines &lsquo;the strongest&rsquo;

Reality show determines ‘the strongest’

18 hours ago
The spotlight will be on national athletes when the Department of Tourism-backed Pinoy Strong 100 goes full blast next y...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Koon not yet done as Ateneo Blue Eagle

Koon not yet done as Ateneo Blue Eagle

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Ateneo swingman Chris Koon said he is staying for another season with the Blue Eagles.
Sports
fbtw
San Juan on a roll in Pilipinas Super League

San Juan on a roll in Pilipinas Super League

3 hours ago
There’s no stopping San Juan in the early goings of the Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup and for the third...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist International stays alive, AP.Bren advances in M5 KO stages

Blacklist International stays alive, AP.Bren advances in M5 KO stages

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
AP.Bren and Blacklist International are set to face their toughest opponents yet as the M5 World Championship knockout phase...
Sports
fbtw
'Frightened' Man Utd out of Europe with a whimper

'Frightened' Man Utd out of Europe with a whimper

7 hours ago
Manchester United bowed out of Europe with a whimper as a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich rounded off a miserable Champions League...
Sports
fbtw
TNT urged to also retire Taulava jersey number

TNT urged to also retire Taulava jersey number

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The iconic No.88 jersey of former PBA legend Asi Taulava should also be retired by Talk ‘N Text, Jericho Cruz said...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with