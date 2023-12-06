^

Sports

Cardinals repel Lions for Game 1 win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 6, 2023 | 4:42pm
Clint Escamis (0) led Mapua to the Game 1 win.
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines -- The Mapua University Cardinals drew first blood in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament after escaping with a 68-63 victory over the San Beda Red Lions Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Mapua was able to hang on and quell the comeback attempt of the gritty Red Lions.

The Cardinals led by as much as 16 points, 59-43, toward the end of the third quarter.

San Beda scored five straight points to cut the deficit to 11, 48-59, heading into the fourth canto.

The momentum of the Red Lions continued as they trimmed the lead to just six, 55-61, following a jumper by James Payosing.

A 3-pointer by Clint Escamis with 4:09 remaining pushed the lead back to nine, 64-55.

After three free throws by Jacob Cortez, Ryle Rosillo made a jumper as Mapua mounted a a 66-58 cushion with 3:48 left.

It was the last points of Mapua until the final nine seconds of the game.
San Beda clawed back and turned the game to a one-possession affair after a pair of freebies by Oliver Tagle.

After Escamis missed a 3-pointer, San Beda had the chance to tie the game as Jacob Cortez launched a stepback three.

His shot, however, hit the back rim, all but securing the victory for Mapua.

Escamis iced the game with a pair of free throws with nine seconds left, 68-63.

He led Mapua with 18 points and six rebounds. Paolo Hernandez followed with 16 markers and 12 boards.

James Payosing had a double-double for San Beda with 14 points and 12 boards.

Mapua will try to win its first NCAA championship since 1991 on Sunday, December 10, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Red Lions, for their part, will try to extend the series to a winner-take-all Game 3.

BASKETBALL

MAPUA CARDINALS

SAN BEDA RED LIONS
Recommended
