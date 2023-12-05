Caloy jersey in FIBA House

MANILA, Philippines — The late Caloy Loyzaga’s used No. 14 Philippine team jersey is on display in the Hall of Fame gallery of the FIBA Patrick Baumann House of Basketball in the Swiss village of Mies, a 10-minute drive from Geneva. SBP interim executive director Erika Dy was recently in the House to attend the Olympic Qualifying Tournament draw and FIBA World Cup debriefing sessions.

“I was pleasantly surprised because the exhibit area is not massive so it’s very special to be there,” said Dy, referring to Loyzaga’s display. The jersey and a full-body photograph of Loyzaga holding a basketball were provided by his family. “It’s an actual jersey of my Dad,” said Loyzaga’s daughter Bing. “It’s one of two used jerseys he kept together with his banners. I donated it to the FIBA Foundation during the FIBA World Cup. I’m hoping to visit the FIBA House next year.” The jersey and photograph were given to FIBA Foundation senior associate and historical curator Miguel Font.

Loyzaga was inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame last August. He’s the second Filipino to be enshrined and the first player. The first inductee was Dionisio (Chito) Calvo who was named in the first batch in 2007. Calvo was recognized as the first FIBA Asia (then known as the Asian Basketball Confederation) secretary-general in 1960 and a permanent member of the FIBA Technical Commission under the category of contributors. The Hall of Fame gallery displays uniforms, shoes and photographs of the inductees in four categories – players, referees, coaches and contributors.

Another Filipino item on display is the Thom Browne jacket that coach Chot Reyes wore during the Gilas games at the FIBA World Cup. Reyes donated the jacket to past FIBA president Hamane Niang and it was turned over to the FIBA Foundation. “I was asked by Miguel to donate some personal items I’ve been wearing through the qualifying windows until the FIBA World Cup,” said Reyes. “What an honor to see my coat displayed at the FIBA Museum.” Reyes visited the FIBA House and paid a courtesy call on FIBA secretary-general Andreas Zagklis last October. “We have some Philippine items in our collections and we rotate the expo from time to time,” said Font. FIBA’s treasure trove lists over 40,000 items from around the world.

The FIBA House is managed by the FIBA Foundation and includes a 1,000-square-meter ground floor exhibit space called the Naismith Arena where the FIBA Museum and Hall of Fame gallery are the main features.