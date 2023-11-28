29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show back for second edition

From left: Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers Inc. president Aric Topacio, brother Hagen, world shooting medalist Grace Tan, Jane Roxas and Edwin Año.

MANILA, Philippines – The country’s longest-running arms show will return with a wider range of both local and imported firearms, optics, sporting goods and accessories on display.

Organized by The Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers Inc. (AFAD), the second edition of the 29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show is slated from December 7-11 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The event is open to the public, gun enthusiasts, hobbyists and sportsmen.

AFAD executives led by Aric Topacio and Edwin Año are expecting another record turnout for the event, the second one held at the bigger SMX Convention Center. Previous editions of the trade show had been stage at the SM Megamall.

“We’re happy to be back. With a huge turnout of visitors in the first edition last May, our members, particularly the major players in the industry, are so eager and enthusiastic to participate and put on display their products,” Topacio told mediamen over lunch at Milkyway Restaurant in Makati City.

Topacio said AFAD has evolved from a simple association of gun manufacturers and importers to an organization that also includes sportsmen and responsible gun owners.

He reiterated their organization’s primary advocacy, which is to promote responsible gun ownership, and safety and security.

“Educating the public on responsible gun ownership, safety and security is AFAD’s unwavering passion and commitment. We must continue our mission of promoting responsible gun ownership,” said Topacio.

The AFAD executive pointed out that the number of licensed gun owners involved in untoward incidents is just fraction of the total. Nevertheless, he said the fact remains that responsible gun ownership should continue to be preached.

Top officials from the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and relevant agencies will be among the guests in the event’s opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on December 7.

Apart from the traditional product displays, and promotional programs and activities on renewing licenses and applications for newly registered gun owners, visitors will have the chance to participate in an open discussion about self-defense, firearms safety handling, security, responsible gun ownership and regulation policies.

