Blazers, Bombers figure in battle of composure

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 6, 2023 | 3:55pm
Will Gozum starred with 18 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in Benilde's first encounter with JRU last September 29.
NCAA / GMA

Games Tuesday
(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

2 p.m. – AU vs UPHSD
4 p.m. – JRU vs CSB

MANILA, Philippines – College of St. Benilde and Jose Rizal University will try to keep their tempers checked as the two budding rivals face anew Tuesday in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Blazers showed more composure in their 93-85 overtime victory over the Bombers in their first-round duel last September 29 in a game where they nearly came to blows.

Good thing they hadn’t as it would have repeated the infamous game a season ago that involved John Amores.

The same game also resulted in league commissioner Tonichi Pujante downgrading an unsportsmanlike foul assessed on JRU’s pro-bound guard JL delos Santos that led to his ejection.

The three game officials who called that match were then suspended for two weeks.

And at 4 p.m. when the Blazers, who are tied with the San Beda Lions at No. 3 with 8-4 marks, and the Bombers, alone at No. 5 with an 8-5 card, face off again, they would need to be composed and disciplined to get the win.

“Important yung composure and discipline,” said JRU coach Louie Gonzales.

For CSB bench tactician Charles Tiu, laser-like focus will be essential.

“Big game for us, playoff game for both of us basically,” said Tiu. “They’re a good team and execute well. Hopefully we can find ways to slow them down.”

University of Perpetual Help, meanwhile, try to keep its drowning Final Four campaign afloat as it tackles an already ousted Arellano University (2-10) at 2 p.m.

The Altas fed off the arrival of newly minted assistant Scottie Thompson, an alumnus, former league MVP and PBA and Gilas star, in their 72-61 triumph over the Bombers Sunday that hiked its record to 5-7.

