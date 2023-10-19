Bolick released by Japan B.League team

Robert Bolick (R) goes up for a shot during the Gilas Pilipinas vs Italy game in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in Foshan, China.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Fukushima Firebonds have released Robert Bolick from its roster, the team announced Thursday.

In a statement from the team’s website, Hajime Nishida, the Firebonds’ president, said Bolick asked to be released from the team and they decided “to respect his wishes.”

“Bolick was the first player announced as the first contract in this season's lineup, and the club had high expectations for him... However, Bolick recently expressed his intention to leave the club, and the club held many discussions, but Bolick was firm in his intentions,” Nishida’s statement read, as translated by Google in the website.

“In the end we decided to respect his wishes,” he added.

One of the premier guards in the Philippines, Bolick signed with the Firebonds back in May.

This, after not renewing a contract with the NorthPort Batang Pier.

He played 18 minutes and 45 seconds against the Yamagata Wyverns on October 7th, finishing with 10 points, five rebounds and two assists off on 4-of-6 shooting.

Bolick did not play in Fukushima’s three next games.

“I would like to add that the content of the contract was not such that it would be easy to terminate the contract or transfer midway through the season,” Nishida said.

“This happened just after the season had begun, and something that the club had not originally anticipated."

Bolick, on Wednesday, posted on his Facebook account that his wife, Cassandra, is 10 weeks pregnant.