Injuries hamper Filipino gymnasts’ Asiad bid

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 25, 2023 | 5:18pm
HANGZHOU, China – Miguel Besana and Ace de Leon failed to get untracked while trying to buck foot injuries sustained in training as they bowed out in the men’s vault and floor exercise in the 19th Asian Games gymnastics at the Huanglong Sports Centre Gymnasium last Sunday.

“Our boys did their jobs despite their injuries,” said Gymnastics Association of the Philippines Deputy secretary-general Rowena Bautista.

“But we still have other gymnasts who will compete here,” she added.

Bautista was referring to Kursten Rogue Lopez in floor, vault, uneven bars and balance beam; Ancilla Manzano in floor and balance beam; and Samantha Ann Macasu in uneven bars.

Star gymnast Caloy Yulo is skipping the Asian Games to compete in the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, which serves as qualifier for next year’s Paris Olympics.

Yulo, a two-time world champion, a six-time Asian Championships winner and a nine-time gold medalist in the Southeast Asian Games, would’ve been a top draw in the Asiad with his vast talent and skills.

Besana, gold medalist in the vault and silver medalist in the all-around team in the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games, couldn’t find the groove and finished 10th (14.044) in his pet event (vault).

De Leon, silver winner in Cambodia in the team all-around, wound up 13th in the vault with 13.783. In the floor exercise, he came in 23rd with a score of 13.000. Only the top eight in each apparatus made it to the finals set Wednesday.

“We will keep trying here,” said Bautista, who is also pinning her hopes on John Ivan Cruz, Jhon Romeo Santillan, Jan Timbang, Lucia Gutierrez, Emma Malabuyo, Breanna Labadan and Daniela dela Pisa.

