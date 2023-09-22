Bisera eyes 2nd win in ICTSI Mimosa Plus golf tilt

MANILA, Philippines – From home turf to an unfamiliar terrain, Florence Bisera remains resolute in pursuit of another golfing honor, going for a sweep of the last two legs of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour in the ICTSI Mimosa Plus Championship reeling off Tuesday, September 26, at Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga.

Due for a big finish after a string of Top 4 efforts in nine events of this year’s LPGT, including a runner-up feat at Forest Hills, the rising star from the golfing clan in Davao scored a wire-to-wire triumph in South Pacific, beating Mikha Fortuna by three and joining the elite circle of winners in the circuit put up by ICTSI.

But she’s far from being finished.

“I plan to play in Taiwan in November so I hope to win again and build more confidence,” said Bisera, referring to the Party Golfers Ladies Open of the LPGA of Taiwan, which the LPGT used to co-sanction in pre-pandemic times.

But the P1 million Mimosa Plus Championship will be doubly challenging for the 21-year-old Bisera, who drew strength from her father-caddie Reynaldo to essay her South Pacific romp, the latter being the club’s caddie master.

But the third year Civil Engineering student at Mapua U stays as upbeat as ever, confident that her sheer power and innate skills will carry her past practically the same field she had bested at home.

But Fortuna and the rest of the 20-player cast are also ready and keen on stopping Bisera while giving their respective title bids a shot in the arm in the 54-hole championship serving as the final leg of this year’s 10-stage LPGT organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. and backed by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf.

Fortuna, for one, is out for redemption after a final round meltdown at South Pacific while Daniella Uy, who rallied to snare runner-up honors the last time out, and Harmie Constantino both shoot for a third leg victory in an attempt to emerge the winningest player in the season about to end.

But out to spring a surprise are Korean Seoyun Kim, Pamela Mariano, Sarah Ababa, Gretchen Villacencio, Marvi Monsalve, Apple Fudolin and young guns Rev Alcantara, Monica Mandario, Annika Cedo and Velinda Castil.