^

Sports

Mondilla turns things around, rules ICTSI Del Monte Championship by 1

Philstar.com
September 8, 2023 | 3:25pm
Mondilla turns things around, rules ICTSI Del Monte Championship by 1
Clyde Mondilla (left) celebrates his win.
Pilipinas Golf

BUKIDNON – It boiled down to a finish that wins big-time championships, and Clyde Mondilla delivered to snatch victory from the clutches of defeat.

Modnilla toped the ICTSI Del Monte Championship with a 69 in a riveting duel of skills and nerves at Del Monte Golf Club here Friday.

He blew a one-shot overnight lead with a mediocre frontside stint but fought back from three-down in the last four holes of a day-long battle of shotmaking, iron play and putting and stole the victory on a blazing closing three-birdie splurge in sweltering conditions. He edged Reymon Jaraula and Justin Quiban by one with a tap-in birdie on the final hole to the delight and cheers of the hometown gallery.

“This win is very special,” said Mondilla, whose 18-under 270 total on his home course, worth P437,500, matched his output in essaying a five-shot romp over Angelo Que and Dino Villanueva at Forest Hills last June.

“It’s actually my goal to win here at home, where I learned to play the sport,” he added. “So I’m really, really very happy and thankful.”

Unlike in his Forest Hills triumph, however, Mondilla needed to rally in the stretch, capping his startling comeback with a chipshot infront of the 18th green which he has probably mastered while growing up, the ball bouncing once before rolling two feet left of the cup.

Jaraula, who also grew up here, chipped way past the hole and missed a playoff-clinching birdie putt from six feet and also finished with a 69 while Quiban reached the green in two but three-putted also for a three-under card. 

“I was 3-down with four holes left, so I thought I should at least fight for second although I had to do better,” said Mondilla. “But after birdying Nos. 16 and 17, I found myself tied at the lead and I knew I had the edge to go for a closing birdie after I hit a solid drive on No. 18.”

“There was pressure, grabe. But I was excited, iba kasi ang feeling na alam mong maraming sumusuporta sa ‘yo,” added Mondilla, who thanked the Del Monte Golf Club and cited his father-caddie Arsenio’s tournament-long help.

“Ang tatay ko talaga ang magaling,” he said in jest.

Jaraula, who took control with a solid four-under card after 10 holes, bogeyed No. 15 and failed to match any of Mondilla's closing birdies, missing forcing a playoff with a flubbed birdie putt on the 72nd hole.

The runaway Valley leg winner also wound up with a 69 marred by a bogey on No. 15 as he pooled a 271 for second after limping to 21st at Forest Hills. He received P287,500.

Quiban, two behind Mondilla after 54 holes, fueled his own title drive, also in late fashion as he rattled off three birdies in a four-hole stretch from No. 11 to tie Jaraula at 17-under. But he came undone with a costly bogey on the tight par-4 No. 17 following a missed drive.

He also finished with a 69 and took third place with 272 worth P162,500.

Iloilo leg runaway winner Rupert Zaragosa also closed out with a three-under card and placed fourth at 277 while Jhonnel Ababa, who nipped Jaraula by two here in 2019, struggled for an even-par 72 and ended up fifth with a 278.

Sean Ramos also carded a 69 for sixth at 281 while Jay Bayron rallied with a 68 to tie Elmer Salvador, who shot a 71, at 282, while Art Arbole likewise charged back with a 69 for joint ninth at 283 with Tony Lascuna and Dino Villanueva, who matched 71s, and Zanieboy Gilaon, who matched par 72.

The Asian Games-bound Mondilla’s victory thus matched Daniella Uy’s back-to-back title run in the women’s side Thursday after the duo posted contrasting wins at Forest Hills last June.

Bracing for a highly-charged, no-holds-barred battle with Jaraula and Quiban, Mondilla slipped with a so-so one-bogey, one-birdie frontside start. He stayed at the background with a bogey on No. 13 as Jaraula and Quiban duked it out shot-for-shot and putt-for-putt to stay tied at 17-under after 15 holes.

But Mondilla proved he’s far from being finished, drilling a birdie putt on the par-3 No. 16, adding another on the next before holing out with that clinching tap-in putt off a solid chip shot.

vuukle comment

CLYDE MONDILLA

GOLF

ICTSI GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Last 4 to die for: US vs Germany, Serbia vs Canada

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
From 32 of the planet’s top basketball nations, the FIBA World Cup is now down to four.
Sports
fbtw

Latvians trim Italians for crack at 5th spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
It’s not for the coveted title anymore but Latvia’s amazing run in its FIBA Basketball World Cup debut took another page.
Sports
fbtw
Lithuania thwarts Doncic, Slovenia

Lithuania thwarts Doncic, Slovenia

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Lithuania is sure of being the fifth or sixth best team in this year's FIBA World Cup after besting Slovenia, 100-84, Thursday...
Sports
fbtw

Last four standing

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Only four countries remain in contention for the FIBA World Cup championship and they’ll part ways in separate semifinal showdowns at the MOA Arena today.
Sports
fbtw
Cone insists Gilas job only on the interim

Cone insists Gilas job only on the interim

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
New Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone on Thursday reiterated that his appointment is just on an “interim basis.&...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bernaldez eyes sweep of PPS Davao swing

Bernaldez eyes sweep of PPS Davao swing

3 hours ago
Chelsea Bernaldez will have everything going for her as she sets out for a sweep of the girls’ 18-and-under titles in...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina dazzles with frontside-best 30, cards 66 in Kroger Queen City golf tilt

Ardina dazzles with frontside-best 30, cards 66 in Kroger Queen City golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Talk about time and Dottie Ardina’s hour, perhaps, has come — at least after 18 holes of the Kroger Queen City...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao, Mangrobang poised to dispute 'Bagong Bayani' plum

Quiambao, Mangrobang poised to dispute 'Bagong Bayani' plum

4 hours ago
Multi-titled 5150 campaigner Bea Quiambao and three-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kim Mangrobang gird not just...
Sports
fbtw
Coach grateful for Doncic, Slovenia cheers from Manila crowd

Coach grateful for Doncic, Slovenia cheers from Manila crowd

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Despite playing in back-to-back days, crowd favorite Luka Doncic “played great” supposedly because of the cheers...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with