Lady Tamaraws force do-or-die vs Lady Bulldogs

MANILA, Philippines -- The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws forced a do-or-die rubber match in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament after stunning the National University Lady Bulldogs in straight sets, 25-23, 25-17, 25-23 Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The loss snapped NU’s seven-game winning streak, which stretched from the first round of the tourney.

Chen Tagaod and Jean Asis carried the scoring load with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

After winning the first two sets convincingly, FEU started the third set with seven unanswered points.

After a down-the-line attack by Alyssa Solomon finally put the Lady Bulldogs on the board, FEU continued to keep their distance.

Late in the game, though, NU cut the lead to one, 18-19, following a Bella Belen kill that went through the block of Tin Ubaldo.

Timely points by FEU’s Asis and Nikka Medina kept the Sampaloc-based squad at bay, 21-18.

The Lady Bulldogs, however, just kept on coming as they breathed on the Lady Tamaraws’ necks.

A service error by Alyssa Solomon would push the Morayta-based spikers to the match point, 24-22. A Chai Papa service error would keep the Lady Bulldogs in it.

A Faida Bakanke kill finally ended the contest as FEU exacted its revenge on the top-seeded squad.

Mitzi Panangin chipped in 10 for the Lady Tamaraws. Tin Ubaldo dictated the pace with six markers and 16 excellent sets.

Belen was the lone NU player to finish in double digits with 12 points.

“Talagang ginusto namin. Pumunta kami rito, nag-ensayo kami… Naniwala sila na kaya nila, na kaya ng team,” FEU head coach Manolo Refugia said after the game.

The do-or-die match for a finals seat will be on Wednesday at the same venue.