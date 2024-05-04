^

Sports

Buddin drops career-high 32 points as Bulldogs earn twice-to-beat edge

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 4, 2024 | 4:57pm
Buddin drops career-high 32 points as Bulldogs earn twice-to-beat edge
Buds Buddin (6)
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Buds Buddin exploded for a career-high 32 points as he towed the National University Bulldogs to the coveted twice-to-beat advantage by edging the La Salle Green Spikers, 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 21-25, 16-14, in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tourney Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Buddin simply could not be stopped as he recorded 28 points off his 60 attack attempts. He also had three blocks.

NU's victory keeps them just a win away from a return to the finals.

La Salle started the fifth set with three straight points, but the defending champions tied it up at 4-all after a block on Vince Maglinao.

The two teams then figured in a see-saw battle with no squad running away with the lead.

Buddin took over late, powering in a hit to help the Bulldogs go to match point, 14-13.

Maglinao, though, would not be denied as he dialed in a crosscourt kill to force the extended fifth set.

Buddin, however, just showed nerves of steel as he ended the match with a crosscourt kill and an off-the-block attack.

Nico Almendras added 15 markers for the four-peat seeking Bulldogs, while Choi Diao chipped in 11.

Owa Retamar dictated the offense with 24 excellent sets.

The three-headed monster of Noel Kampton, JM Ronquillo and Maglinao had 22, 20 and 19 markers, respectively.

Game 1 between the two teams will be on Wednesday.

