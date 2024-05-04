^

Team Secret gets early boot in VCT Pacific Stage 1 playoffs

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 4, 2024 | 12:45pm
Team Secret
VCT Pacific

MANILA, Philippines -- Lone Filipino team Team Secret once again failed to reach the top four of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific after succumbing to T1, 2-0, in the knockout rounds of the 2024 VCT Pacific Stage 1 playoffs.

The Adobo Gang had been the favorite leading into the match-up based on its performance in the Group Stages, having won against Paper Rex and ZETA Division; while T1 had a 2-4 record.

But the South Korea-based team proved it was not out of the tournament just yet, as it took five consecutive rounds in Lotus to secure the first map, 7-13.

For Team Secret's map pick of Sunset, the Filipinos saw an impressive 8-1 lead but had not been able to close out the map, letting T1 once again have a five consecutive round win to finish off the series, 11-13.

Looking at the team's performance, Team Secret coach Evan "Warbirds" Olzem gave hims team a 4-of-11 as the team sees another fifth- to sixth-place finish in VCT Pacific.

"We upset some teams, but we lost to teams we should have beaten. So it's really a 4 out of 11 for me," said Olzem in the post-match interview.

Looking at each of their playoff exits, Olzem sees a different factor that came into that which he hopes to work on, moving forward to Stage 2.

"If we break it down, it's a different issue for each split. Last year and for Kickoff, I think it was more on nerves versus today, it was a little bit of overheat, a little bit of just not being on the same page," explained Olzem.

For rookie Noel "NDG" De Guia, he admitted that the team didn't play at their fullest potential and had a lot of things to work on for Stage 2.

"I think we really played bad today. We made a lot of mistakes, we complicated a lot of things. I think we need to improve our comms more," said De Guia.

Olzem agreed that comms was one of the issues, adding that there were a few individual mistakes that they will be focusing on come the next stage.

With the loss to T1, Team Secret ended its 2024 VCT Pacific Stage 1 campaign at joint fifth and sixth place with Talon Esports. The squad will miss out on Valorant Masters Shanghai but keeps its chances for the Valorant Champions alive by securing three championship points from wins in the group stages.

TEAM SECRET
