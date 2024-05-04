Ardina dazzles with 67, but still trails by 6

MANILA, Philippines -- Dottie Ardina toughened up at the finish, saving a five-under 67 and jumping from joint 60th to a share of 21st after 36 holes of the Casino del Sol Golf Classic now co-led by Madison Young of the United States and Swede Beatrice Wallin in Tucson, Arizona Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Despite a significant leap of 39 spots, the Filipina shotmaker, who struggled with a 73 in the first round of the 54-hole championship, still found herself trailing the joint leaders by six strokes, finishing with a 140 aggregate.

Young sizzled with an eagle-boosted 65 while Wallin produced a 66 as they surged ahead with 134s.

They led Becca Huffer and Ana Belac, who charged back with 65 and 66, respectively, and three others by two at the Sewailo Golf Club. Other 136 scorers were Ssu-Chia Cheng, Amanda Doherty and Dewi Weber, who matched 67s.

First day leader Julie Houston, also of the US, stumbled with a 74 after an impressive 67 and tumbled to tied 34th at 141, now seven strokes off the new leaders.

Ardina, aiming to replicate or surpass her joint sixth place effort in last week’s IOA Championship, found her rhythm after a birdie-bogey start, gaining strokes on Nos. 4, 6 and 8, then maintaining her momentum with birdies on Nos. 11 and 13. Despite a mishap on the 17th, the veteran ICTSI-backed campaigner holed out with a birdie to post a 33-34 card.

Driving with a modest 245-yard average, Ardina found success in hitting all but two fairways. She also recovered from a 13-of-18 greens-in-regulation performance with 26 putts.

Pauline del Rosario, however, failed to build on her opening 71 as she struggle to a 73 marred by bogeys in the last two holes. She fell from a share of 33rd to tied 58th with 144 although she secured her spot for the fifth consecutive cut.

Abby Arevalo, on the other hand, failed to advance with a 147 after a 72; while Clariss Guce hardly recovered from an opening 78 with a 74 for a 152.