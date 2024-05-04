^

Sports

Ardina dazzles with 67, but still trails by 6

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 4, 2024 | 1:01pm
Ardina dazzles with 67, but still trails by 6
Dottie Ardina

MANILA, Philippines -- Dottie Ardina toughened up at the finish, saving a five-under 67 and jumping from joint 60th to a share of 21st after 36 holes of the Casino del Sol Golf Classic now co-led by Madison Young of the United States and Swede Beatrice Wallin in Tucson, Arizona Friday (Saturday Manila time).

Despite a significant leap of 39 spots, the Filipina shotmaker, who struggled with a 73 in the first round of the 54-hole championship, still found herself trailing the joint leaders by six strokes, finishing with a 140 aggregate.

Young sizzled with an eagle-boosted 65 while Wallin produced a 66 as they surged ahead with 134s.

They led Becca Huffer and Ana Belac, who charged back with 65 and 66, respectively, and three others by two at the Sewailo Golf Club. Other 136 scorers were Ssu-Chia Cheng, Amanda Doherty and Dewi Weber, who matched 67s.

First day leader Julie Houston, also of the US, stumbled with a 74 after an impressive 67 and tumbled to tied 34th at 141, now seven strokes off the new leaders.

Ardina, aiming to replicate or surpass her joint sixth place effort in last week’s IOA Championship, found her rhythm after a birdie-bogey start, gaining strokes on Nos. 4, 6 and 8, then maintaining her momentum with birdies on Nos. 11 and 13. Despite a mishap on the 17th, the veteran ICTSI-backed campaigner holed out with a birdie to post a 33-34 card.

Driving with a modest 245-yard average, Ardina found success in hitting all but two fairways. She also recovered from a 13-of-18 greens-in-regulation performance with 26 putts.

Pauline del Rosario, however, failed to build on her opening 71 as she struggle to a 73 marred by bogeys in the last two holes. She fell from a share of 33rd to tied 58th with 144 although she secured her spot for the fifth consecutive cut.

Abby Arevalo, on the other hand, failed to advance with a 147 after a 72; while Clariss Guce hardly recovered from an opening 78 with a 74 for a 152.

vuukle comment

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Knicks, Pacers on to next round

Knicks, Pacers on to next round

14 hours ago
Jalen Brunson scored 41 points and the New York Knicks held on for a 118-115 victory over Philadelphia on Thursday, clinching...
Sports
fbtw
Rice Vanguards harvest win No. 3

Rice Vanguards harvest win No. 3

14 hours ago
Nueva Ecija extended its winning run while Pampanga sustained its recovery in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots strike back

Hotshots strike back

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
After coughing a franchise all-time low 51 last time, Magnolia returned with sharpened weapons and doubled its scoring output...
Sports
fbtw
NU wants finals slot &ndash; here and now

NU wants finals slot – here and now

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
National U trailed rival La Salle and dark horse Santo Tomas early on for what was a dim picture of its title redemption...
Sports
fbtw
Arellano whips EAC, stays in Final 4 race

Arellano whips EAC, stays in Final 4 race

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Arellano University rode on Pauline de Guzman’s sterling performance as it trounced Emilio Aguinaldo College, 24-26,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lakers fire head coach Ham after NBA playoff ouster

Lakers fire head coach Ham after NBA playoff ouster

4 hours ago
Darvin Ham was fired as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers early Saturday morning (Manila time,) four days after the team...
Sports
fbtw
Madrid Open: Sabalenka vs Swiatek

Madrid Open: Sabalenka vs Swiatek

14 hours ago
Defending Madrid Open champion Aryna Sabalenka produced a brilliant comeback from a set and a break down to beat Elena Rybakina...
Sports
fbtw
CEU stuns San Beda, crashes D-League finals

CEU stuns San Beda, crashes D-League finals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Centro Escolar U denied Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda a rematch with EcoOil-La Salle, running away with a big 78-56 win in...
Sports
fbtw

Subic plays host to Asia Triathlon Cup

By Ric Sapnu | 14 hours ago
All roads lead to this premier freeport as the world’s top triathletes compete at the 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup in Subic Bay today and tomorrow.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with