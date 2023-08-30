Dwight Ramos reaps fruit of labor with solid FIBA World Cup performance

MANILA, Philippines – The consistent play of Dwight Ramos is a product of hard work, even in the offseason, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said.

Ramos, who plays for the Levanga Hokkaido in Japan B. League, is one of the bright spots for Gilas as a second option behind NBA star Jordan Clarkson.

Against the Dominican Republic, Ramos scored 13 points in more than 35 minutes of play. He then followed it up against Angola, contributing eight points in almost 20 minutes.

He capped off the group phase of the FIBA World Cup with 14 points in 35 minutes.

Reyes lauded Reyes and his work ethic.

“That’s a product of all his hard work. Even in the offseason, even if he’s not here, even if he’s in California, in LA, he continues working,” Reyes told reporters Tuesday night after their tough loss against Italy.

“In fact, when he came here to start his training camp, I remember he said he was in the best shape of his career because of all the offseason work that he did while he was away. And it’s showing in his games,” he added.

Reyes also voiced appreciation to Ramos’ all-around game.

“He’s been a great compliment to Jordan, and it’s not only his scoring, but everything else he does,” the coach said.

“The way he defends, he rebounds, everything else is a complete package so really great to have him on the team,” he added.

Ramos is averaging 11.7 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game and 2.0 assists per game at the FIBA World Cup.

The Philippines is off to the classification phase after finishing Group A play with a 0-3 win-loss slate.

The first game of the classification phase is set Thursday night.