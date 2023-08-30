^

Sports

Dwight Ramos reaps fruit of labor with solid FIBA World Cup performance

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 30, 2023 | 5:37pm
Dwight Ramos reaps fruit of labor with solid FIBA World Cup performance
Dwight Ramos
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – The consistent play of Dwight Ramos is a product of hard work, even in the offseason, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said.

Ramos, who plays for the Levanga Hokkaido in Japan B. League, is one of the bright spots for Gilas as a second option behind NBA star Jordan Clarkson.

Against the Dominican Republic, Ramos scored 13 points in more than 35 minutes of play. He then followed it up against Angola, contributing eight points in almost 20 minutes.

He capped off the group phase of the FIBA World Cup with 14 points in 35 minutes.

Reyes lauded Reyes and his work ethic.

“That’s a product of all his hard work. Even in the offseason, even if he’s not here, even if he’s in California, in LA, he continues working,” Reyes told reporters Tuesday night after their tough loss against Italy.

“In fact, when he came here to start his training camp, I remember he said he was in the best shape of his career because of all the offseason work that he did while he was away. And it’s showing in his games,” he added.

Reyes also voiced appreciation to Ramos’ all-around game.

“He’s been a great compliment to Jordan, and it’s not only his scoring, but everything else he does,” the coach said.

“The way he defends, he rebounds, everything else is a complete package so really great to have him on the team,” he added.

Ramos is averaging 11.7 points per game, 3.7 rebounds per game and 2.0 assists per game at the FIBA World Cup.

The Philippines is off to the classification phase after finishing Group A play with a 0-3 win-loss slate.

The first game of the classification phase is set Thursday night.

vuukle comment

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

BASKETBALL

CHOT REYES

DWIGHT RAMOS

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chot defends dealing with 'tricky' national team rotations

Chot defends dealing with 'tricky' national team rotations

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes admitted that finding minutes for all 12 players in a roster is “tricky,”...
Sports
fbtw
Dominican Republic's Delgado says sorry for sucker punch on Fajardo

Dominican Republic's Delgado says sorry for sucker punch on Fajardo

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Citing the game’s physicality, the Dominican Republic’s Angel Delgado has apologized for hitting Gilas Pilipinas’...
Sports
fbtw
'Can&rsquo;t ask for more:' Chot lauds Gilas for gallant stand vs World No. 10 Italy

'Can’t ask for more:' Chot lauds Gilas for gallant stand vs World No. 10 Italy

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Despite falling to Italy and going 0-3 in the FIBA World Cup group phase, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said he is...
Sports
fbtw
No tryouts, no problem

No tryouts, no problem

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
Team USA didn’t conduct tryouts to assemble the final 12 for the FIBA World Cup because the idea was to reach out to...
Sports
fbtw
NBA players top guns in FIBAWC23

NBA players top guns in FIBAWC23

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
arrying the offensive load for host Philippines, Jordan Clarkson has positioned himself among the premier scorers of the 2023...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sto. Tomas takes Petro Gazz coaching reins

Sto. Tomas takes Petro Gazz coaching reins

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Petro Gazz Angels have named Ateneo men’s volleyball coach Timmy Sto. Tomas as their new head coach.
Sports
fbtw
Reblora, Garcia rule Chawi-FESSAP national table tennis tilt

Reblora, Garcia rule Chawi-FESSAP national table tennis tilt

5 hours ago
The Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines (FESSAP) announced the successful conclusion of the Chawi-FESSAP...
Sports
fbtw
Ciryl Ganelooks to top Sergey Spivak for another UFC title shot

Ciryl Ganelooks to top Sergey Spivak for another UFC title shot

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
For Ciryl Gane, he hopes that the friendly confines of being on French soil will be a balm and tonic.
Sports
fbtw
PGTI, Kampfortis seal partnership

PGTI, Kampfortis seal partnership

6 hours ago
Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. (PGTI) and Kampfortis Golf have entered into an agreement that makes the latter the official...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with