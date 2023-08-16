Perasol to lead UP’s athletic department

Bo Perasol took the reins in Diliman in 2016, transforming the Fighting Maroons to legitimate title contenders over the years after dwelling in the UAAP cellar.

MANILA, Philippines – Former UP Fighting Maroons head coach Bo Perasol has been appointed as the university’s Office for Athletics and Sports Development (OASD) director.

Perasol, who earlier led the UP to its first championship in the UAAP since 1986, was installed as the new OASD director on Wednesday.

He is the first-ever athletic director for all eight campuses of the UP system.

In a statement, the former coach said he had “very mixed emotions” on his appointment, especially since he will have more than 700 student-athletes under his watch.

"Ang gusto nating mangyari is maging handa yung opisina to really cater to the needs of UP student-athletes. Mixed emotions, pero mostly excited din kasi ngayon, ang task ko is not just to oversee the basketball program, but all of UP programs,” Perasol said.

Perasol was also previously the UP men’s basketball program director.

He will take a seat on the UAAP’s board of managing directors, along with Diliman Chancellor Edgardo Vistan as school representatives.

They will lead the recruitment of players and coaches; connect with alumni for support; and take care of student-athletes’ academics, health and nutrition, as well as their overall future.

"’Yun naman ang intensyon ko at purpose ng office: to help the university and its student-athletes in whatever way we can. Kung ano man yung kulang, pupunan natin kasi unlike other schools, libre ang lahat sa UP so walang mapagkukunan ng funds per se," he said.

"Of course, we will always welcome yung generosity ng alumni natin, but at the same time, we have to make sure na may iba pang mapagkukunan. We want this new office to be self-sustaining din, in a way,” he added.

Despite these, Perasol bared he is not expecting to stay long as the director, but he wants to institutionalize taking care of the student-athletes of the university.

Perasol stepped down as UP head coach in 2021.