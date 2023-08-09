^

PBA players also available for Gilas in Asian Games, says Marcial

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 9, 2023 | 12:36pm
PBA players also available for Gilas in Asian Games, says Marcial
PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial
BusinessWorld / Alvin S. Go

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA vowed to also fully support the Gilas Pilipinas program for the upcoming Asian Games in China this year.

During the Philippine Sportswriters Association forum on Tuesday, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said they will loan any player who may be tapped by Coach Chot Reyes and the national team.

“Whatever coach Chot needs, [we will support]. [For now] I do not know which players he will need for the Asian Games,” Marcial told reporters in Filipino.

“I do not know if those in Gilas for the FIBA World Cup will be used, or if he will get new players,” he added.

The Asian Games will be held in China from the end of September to the first week of October.

Marcial added that if ever Gilas will be able to enter the Olympics, they will “surely support the national team.”

There will be a total of 12 teams that will be competing in next year’s Paris Olympics.

Aside from the host France, seven national teams will qualify directly to the Olympics from the FIBA World Cup, which will start this month.

The seven spots will include two teams from the Americas, two from Europe, one from Africa, one from Asia and one team from Oceania.

The four remaining places are reserved for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments next year, with two rounds of qualifiers for the Olympics.

GILAS PILIPINAS

PBA

WILLIE MARCIAL
Philstar
x
