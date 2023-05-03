^

Biado, Chua tagged as favorites to win SEA Games 9-ball golds

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 4:36pm
Biado, Chua tagged as favorites to win SEA Games 9-ball golds
From left: Carlo Biado, Rubilen Amit and Johann Chua
Photo from Rubilen Amit's Facebook

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will try to preserve its long-cherished tradition as the best cue masters in the region as Carlo Biado and Johann Chua aim to sweep the only two gold medals staked in 9-ball of the Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games.

Biado, a former world champion, and Chua, the reigning titlist, are the early favorites to dominate the event where Filipinos are known to excel having produced legendary winners in the past.

Unfortunately, that could probably be the most gold the country can snare after the host country removed women’s 9-ball and other events where the Filipinos have pretty much dominated the whole time.

Unless, of course, other Filipino entries — Efren “Bata” Reyes and Francisco dela Cruz (carom) and Jeffrey Roda and Alvin Barbero (snooker) — can whip up a miracle or two and top their respective events.

“Hopefully, two golds in 9-ball singles and doubles,” Billiards and Snookers Congress of the Philippines secretary-general Robert Mananquil told The STAR Wedensday. “But other countries like Singapore, Vietnam and Myanmar have good pool players.”

“For carom, we may not get the bronze as host Cambodia has many good players. In snooker, silver or gold in singles as our players have gone international training,” he added.

Mananquil said women’s 9-ball was removed, but multiple SEA Games gold winners Rubilen Amit and Chezka Centeno will still compete as they were entered in women’s carom.

“No women’s pool but both Amit and Chezka agreed to play because organizer Cambodia requested the Philippines to enter to complete the required four countries,” he said.

