Nisperos keeps the faith as Ateneo Final Four bid in peril

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo wing spiker Faith Nisperos will continue to give her all for the Blue Eagles even as her team's hopes for UAAP final Four hang in the balance after a crucial loss to the UST Golden Tigresses on Saturday.

At 4-7, Ateneo will have to rely on the result of other matches to keep their chances alive.

A win by the NU Lady Bulldogs, who face the FEU Lady Tamaraws Sunday afternoon, will already eliminate the Blue Eagles, meaning they miss the semifinals for the first time since UAAP Season 71.

As she hacked out 31 points in the losing effort against UST, Nisperos chooses to focus on things that she can control.

"In sports kasi, it's not always about winning or losing, it's about how we played," Nisperos said after the game.

"Sinabi ko at the end, girls, chin up. Kasi alam kong lumaban tayo. Yun yung importante sakin," she continued.

Nisperos is already in her senior year with Ateneo. Last season, she spearheded the Blue Eagles' bid to a bronze medal finish.

Even with the circumstances, Nisperos says there will be no changes in how she views her remaining games.

"Nothing will change, same mindset," she said.

"Ito yung sabi ni coach [Oliver Almadro] na best game [namin] so far. Coming from that, we have to better our best."

Ateneo will try to return to the win column when they face the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Wednesday, April 19, at the Mall of Asia Arena.