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General Trias tennis bets rule Palawan Zentro juniors netfest

Philstar.com
October 7, 2026 | 11:56am
General Trias tennis bets rule Palawan Zentro juniors netfest
Ella Mhae Paglalunan and Raven Licayan display their trophies alongside coach Joel Evangelista (left) and host sponsor Zopia Morales during awards ceremony.
Contributed story

MANILA, Philippines — Unranked Ella Mhae Paglalunan and fellow Gen. Trias, Cavite standout Raven Licayan powered a sweep of the MVP honors in the Zentro Juniors Age-Group Championships. 

Paglalauan completed a two-title romp and Licayan added a boys’ crown at the Zentro courts and Pulilan Tennis Club in Bulacan last Monday.

Paglalunan stole the spotlight in the girls’ 16-and-under singles, toppling three seeded rivals on her way to the title before ruling the 14-and-U division as well to emerge as the lone double-gold medalist in the Group 2 tournament sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Ranking.

The rising star from Gen. Trias first disposed of Maxine Chua and Alexa Morales in the opening rounds, then routed No. 4 seed Michaela Suarez, 6-1, before scoring a 6-3, ret. victory over No. 2 Jan Cadee Dagoon in the semifinals.

Paglalunan then capped her stunning run with a 6-1, 6-0 demolition of No. 6 seed Lilith Rufino in the championship.

Earlier, Paglalunan lived up to her top billing in the girls’ 14-and-U class, dropping just eight games in five matches. She completed the sweep with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Rufino in the final.

Licayan likewise emerged as a double finalist and one of the tournament’s two co-MVPs, securing the boys’ 12-and-U crown with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over 

Leonardo Manio III.

The Gen. Trias bet, however, fell short in his bid for a second title after yielding to top seed Jan Caleb Villeno, 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, in the boys’ 14-and-U semifinals. Villeno went on to beat Juan Antonio Cablitas, 6-2, 6-1, for the championship.

The two Gen. Trias players’ MVP performances highlighted a week-long tournament that drew a maximum field of 256 entries across eight boys’ and girls’ age-group divisions, underscoring junior tennis’ continued growth and popularity.

Troan Vytiaco, unseeded Cyrus Javier, Eilythia Comia and Dagoon were the other singles champion in the tournament, backed by ICON Golf & Sports and Palawan Group of Companies, the event marked the resumption of the Palawan Pawnshop junior circuit following another successful swing through Mindanao in September.

Vytiaco edged Anthony Cosca, 4-6, 6-1, 5-1, ret., for the boys’ 16-and-U title, while Javier stunned Cosca, 6-0, 6-2, in the boys’ 18-and-U final.

Comia turned back Misty Principe, 7-5, 6-3, to rule the girls’ 12-and-U division, while Dagoon bounced back from her 16-and-U setback to regain redemption in the girls’ 18-and-U class, trouncing Suarez, 6-3, 6-3.

Licayan also teamed up with Rafael Cablitas to capture the boys’ 14-and-U doubles crown, while Patrice Garcia and Suarez topped the girls’ doubles field in the same age group.

Dagoon and Ayl Gonzaga claimed the girls’ 18-and-U doubles plum, while Javier and Raffy Pagtalunan ruled the boys’ side.

Morales and Lance Recto completed the list of champions by taking the 14-and-U mixed doubles title. (Pool story)

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