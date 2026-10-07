General Trias tennis bets rule Palawan Zentro juniors netfest
MANILA, Philippines — Unranked Ella Mhae Paglalunan and fellow Gen. Trias, Cavite standout Raven Licayan powered a sweep of the MVP honors in the Zentro Juniors Age-Group Championships.
Paglalauan completed a two-title romp and Licayan added a boys’ crown at the Zentro courts and Pulilan Tennis Club in Bulacan last Monday.
Paglalunan stole the spotlight in the girls’ 16-and-under singles, toppling three seeded rivals on her way to the title before ruling the 14-and-U division as well to emerge as the lone double-gold medalist in the Group 2 tournament sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Ranking.
The rising star from Gen. Trias first disposed of Maxine Chua and Alexa Morales in the opening rounds, then routed No. 4 seed Michaela Suarez, 6-1, before scoring a 6-3, ret. victory over No. 2 Jan Cadee Dagoon in the semifinals.
Paglalunan then capped her stunning run with a 6-1, 6-0 demolition of No. 6 seed Lilith Rufino in the championship.
Earlier, Paglalunan lived up to her top billing in the girls’ 14-and-U class, dropping just eight games in five matches. She completed the sweep with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Rufino in the final.
Licayan likewise emerged as a double finalist and one of the tournament’s two co-MVPs, securing the boys’ 12-and-U crown with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over
Leonardo Manio III.
The Gen. Trias bet, however, fell short in his bid for a second title after yielding to top seed Jan Caleb Villeno, 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, in the boys’ 14-and-U semifinals. Villeno went on to beat Juan Antonio Cablitas, 6-2, 6-1, for the championship.
The two Gen. Trias players’ MVP performances highlighted a week-long tournament that drew a maximum field of 256 entries across eight boys’ and girls’ age-group divisions, underscoring junior tennis’ continued growth and popularity.
Troan Vytiaco, unseeded Cyrus Javier, Eilythia Comia and Dagoon were the other singles champion in the tournament, backed by ICON Golf & Sports and Palawan Group of Companies, the event marked the resumption of the Palawan Pawnshop junior circuit following another successful swing through Mindanao in September.
Vytiaco edged Anthony Cosca, 4-6, 6-1, 5-1, ret., for the boys’ 16-and-U title, while Javier stunned Cosca, 6-0, 6-2, in the boys’ 18-and-U final.
Comia turned back Misty Principe, 7-5, 6-3, to rule the girls’ 12-and-U division, while Dagoon bounced back from her 16-and-U setback to regain redemption in the girls’ 18-and-U class, trouncing Suarez, 6-3, 6-3.
Licayan also teamed up with Rafael Cablitas to capture the boys’ 14-and-U doubles crown, while Patrice Garcia and Suarez topped the girls’ doubles field in the same age group.
Dagoon and Ayl Gonzaga claimed the girls’ 18-and-U doubles plum, while Javier and Raffy Pagtalunan ruled the boys’ side.
Morales and Lance Recto completed the list of champions by taking the 14-and-U mixed doubles title. (Pool story)
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