Golden Tigresses push Blue Eagles to brink of ouster

MANILA, Philippines — The UST Golden Tigresses rode the momentum from their big win over the DLSU Lady Spikers when they thwarted the Ateneo Blue Eagles, 25-22, 25-20, 27-29, 25-21, in their in UAAP Season 85 clash at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The Tigresses leaned on big performances by Eya Laure and Imee Hernandez, who finished with 26 and 24 markers, respectively, to improve to 8-3 and keep themselves at pace with the league's top teams.

UST is currently tied with Adamson at 8-3 in second.

The Espana-based squad eked out the victory even after a hiccup in the third set where they were denied the sweep.

Hernandez scored on a quick attack to bring UST to match point, 27-26, in Set 3. But Faith Nisperos hammered in two points to lead a 3-0 scoring run for the Blue Eagles to stay alive.

The Tigresses dug deep in the next canto with their own comeback as they trailed, 18-20, after Vanie Gandler padded Ateneo's lead.

But UST scored five straight points punctuated by a Milena Alessandrini ace to pull away, 23-20, and push the Blue Eagles to the wall.

Laure and Hernandez secured the final two points for UST to take the victory.

Hernandez, who ended up with Player of the Game honors, blocked Nisperos to seal the victory.

"Ginampanan ko lang po talaga yung role ko sa game namin ngayon. With the help po ng mga coaches namin, trinabaho lang namin." said Hernandez after the game.

Nisperos tried to do it all for Ateneo in the losing effort with 31 markers -- a season-high for the women's tournament.

UST aims to further their bid for the semis when they face the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Sunday, April 23.

Ateneo, meanwhile, meets FEU on Wednesday, April 19. At 4-7, the Blue Eagles will be eliminated from Final Four contention if NU beats FEU tomorrow.