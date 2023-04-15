Kids bike camp slated in BGC

MANILA, Philippines — Kids and teens get the chance to improve their bike skills while learning etiquettes in the Sun Life Cycle PH kids bike camp reeling off Sunday at Track 30th Park, Bonifacio Global City.

The camp, set from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and to be graced by celebrity Donny Pangilinan, features basic gears and functions, basic safety and skills development, including getting on and off the bike, proper braking and handling, for 2 to 7 years old.

The 8-to-15 age group program, on the other hand, includes basic gears and functions, advanced skills training, including turning and slalom, road safety and road courtesy.

Also on tap is a short distance ride of 500m for children (2 to 7 years old) and 1.5km ride in the 8-15 age bracket – with or without their parents and guardians.

Though it focuses on cycling as a sport and recreation, the camp also serves as a family bonding time while providing active and healthy lifestyle and limiting the kids' gadget use.

Sun Life Financial Philippines broke into the health and wellness consciousness in 2016 to help Filipinos achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives.

“This is the perfect time to again come as one cycling community and we’re bringing something new, the kids race, as part of our objective to bring families together again outside,” said Sun Life Philippines Chief Client Experience and Marketing Officer Carla Gonzalez-Chong.

“We want to ensure that Filipinos are aware that getting into sports, like this, then going into a healthier lifestyle would be fun as well, that it’s not a chore that you do because you don’t want to get sick, but rather it’s fun and it’s something that everyone can really enjoy,” she added.

The bike camp actually serves as prelude to the Sun Life Cycle PH, a fun ride open to all ages and skill set, set April 23 at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite.

The Sun Life Cycle PH Vermosa at the sprawling Cavite complex will also feature the kids (2-3 years old) 100m ride, criterium (30 mins solo ride) and criterium with parents, and the individual 30K, individual 40K and 60K corporate/team ride.