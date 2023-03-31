^

Sports

Streaking Cebu eyes PFL lead, collides with Mendiola

Philstar.com
March 31, 2023 | 1:30pm
Streaking Cebu eyes PFL lead, collides with Mendiola

Match Saturday
(PFF National Training Center)

4 p.m. – Mendiola vs Dynamic Herb Cebu FCV

MANILA, Philippines – Dynamic Herb Cebu FC tries to wrest top spot when it faces Mendiola FC in the Philippines Football League presented by Qatar Airways fixture on Saturday at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

The Gentle Giants are coming off their fourth straight win after a 2-0 blanking of Maharlika Manila FC last Wednesday.

Rintaro Hama scored off a header in the fourth minute before Daniel Gadia rifled a shot from outside the box nine minutes from time to seal the victory increasing Cebu's tally to 40 points just two behind Kaya FC Iloilo.

Cebu currently has 12 wins, 4 draws against a loss. The Gentle Giants have not lost in 17 matches.

“Our coaches have been giving us a great game plan which we know is effective against other teams,” said Gadia, the former University of the Philippines star who was named Man of the Match against Maharlika.

Gadia has been in fine form scoring in the last four games as he continues to push for national team call-up.

 Personal accolades aside, Gadia said he's determined to lead the Gentle Giants title challenge.

"We’ll keep going to win the league for our coaches and for our community in Cebu,” added Gadia.

FOOTBALL

PFL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
First to the Finals

First to the Finals

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra is back in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals and awaits the winner of the TNT-Meralco semifinal series...
Sports
fbtw
Abarrientos wins Rookie of the Year plum in KBL

Abarrientos wins Rookie of the Year plum in KBL

22 hours ago
Former Gilas Pilipinas guard RJ Abarrientos has made a splash in the Korean Basketball League in his first year, winning the...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas 3x3 out to defy odds in FIBA meet

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
After a decent Final Four finish last edition, Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 brims with high hopes of replicating its success or even surpassing it when it tangles with the continent’s best of the best in the 2023 FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Fritz Gaston named PSC commissioner

Fritz Gaston named PSC commissioner

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Former PBA star and national women’s basketball team coach Fritz Gaston will complete the Philippine Sports Commission...
Sports
fbtw

2 pairs wrest control in Southwoods

15 hours ago
The Shinichi Suzuki-Teruhisa Taguchi and Justin Tambunting-Eric Escalona tandems posted 82s to share the overall gross lead even as the battle for the overall net crown headed to a wild finish with 10 teams matching...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Avaricio slips with 73, falls behind by 7 in Pattaya Ladies Open

Avaricio slips with 73, falls behind by 7 in Pattaya Ladies Open

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Chanelle Avaricio lost sight of the leader with a late stumble, ending up with a 73 and out of title contention in the Pattaya...
Sports
fbtw
Arellano taps UCBL champ Chico Manabat as head coach

Arellano taps UCBL champ Chico Manabat as head coach

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Manabat, 44, oversaw his first practice at the helm and agreed to a "long-term deal" with school executives, led by president...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen fastest in Australian practice, Hamilton second

Verstappen fastest in Australian practice, Hamilton second

4 hours ago
Max Verstappen outpaced Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to clock the fastest time in opening practice at the Australian Grand Prix...
Sports
fbtw
Tatum, Brown lead Celtics assault in 140-99 thrashing of Bucks

Tatum, Brown lead Celtics assault in 140-99 thrashing of Bucks

4 hours ago
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 70 points as the Boston Celtics crushed the Milwaukee Bucks, 140-99.
Sports
fbtw
Bolden, Annis banner Filipinas in 1st round of Olympic qualifiers

Bolden, Annis banner Filipinas in 1st round of Olympic qualifiers

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
In the opening round of the Olympic qualifiers, the 49th-ranked Filipinas will face lower-rated teams such as host Tajikistan...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with