Archers gain ground with commitment from La Salle junior standouts

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 29, 2023 | 10:59am
L-R Vhoris Marasigan, Ethan Alian, Topex Robinson, and Rhyle Melencio
MANILA, Philippines – The DLSU Green Archers men's basketball team will be reinforced by two homegrown talents from within the La Salle system as De La Salle Zobel forward Rhyle Melencio and La Salle Greenhills point guard Ethan Alian committed to the seniors team.

Officially welcomed on Tuesday at the EcoOil Office in Mandaluyong, Melencio and Alian are both coming off impressive stints in high school.

Melencio, 19, finished with 14 double-doubles in as many games for the Junior Archers in the UAAP Season 85 boys' basketball tournament.

He normed 17.4 points and 14.9 boards in his final year with Zobel.

"I was surprised and impressed with the way he grew and improved. His scoring and rebounding show his potential and his dedication to growing into his craft. Hindi naman yun chamba dahil ginawa niya talaga yun and that's the result of his sacrifice for his growth," said DLSU head coach Topex Robinson.

Alian, for his part, was an all-around force for LSGH with averges of 12.08 points, 5.92 rebounds, 4.31 assists and 1.62 steals in LSGH's run to the finals in NCAA Season 98.

"He is a guy who is willing to sacrifice the limelight for the success of his teammates. If you are looking for a player who is willing to give his power away for the good of others, that's Ethan. That is the value he brings that impressed me the most," quipped Robinson on the 18-year-old.

Also taking his talents to Taft is Vhoris Marasigan, who recently played in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals for Batang Tiaong.

In the national championship, he normed 16.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

"Yung path naman ni Vhoris is different. He took one step back but two steps forward," said Robinson as Marasigan opted to sit out his final playing year with San Beda-Rizal.

"He didn't play in the NCAA in his last year but he was able to prove his worth in the NBTC. He showed what he can do despite playing hurt. It showed his true character. It's a blessing to have a player that has that kind of mindset," he added.

La Salle's latest recruits beef up a freshman class that includes Jonnel Policarpio, Isaiah Phillips and Matthew Rubico.

The Green Archers hope to make a semis comeback after missing out in UAAP Season 85.

